Biden has promised that ISIS-K will “pay”. Lack of US troops in Afghanistan makes it more difficult





The United States has relied in part on aerial surveillance footage to target suspected ISIS-K fighters, according to two US officials.

The footage showed suspected ISIS-K fighters loading explosives into the trunk of a car, officials told CNN. Intelligence followed the vehicle for an extended period and saw it stop at several suspected ISIS locations, a third official said, and by the time of the strike, the Pentagon had amassed enough other evidence to believe the vehicle was headed to Hamid Karzai International Airport to launch an attack.

But the cost was high. The strike took place in a narrow residential alley and appeared to have killed at least 10 civilians, including children, according to their families, who spoke to CNN in the aftermath and disputed that one of the killed was affiliated with ISIS-K . The Pentagon defended the strike but said it was now under investigation.

The detailed picture of intelligence officials say the military was able to build in the final hours leading up to the strike offers a window into how the US military has conducted counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan for years. But current and former officials say that with the absence of US troops on the ground, intelligence gathering is about to become immeasurably more difficult.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and other officials who spoke privately to CNN called the strike “fair” in military parlance. Milley said “at least one” of those killed was an ISIS-K facilitator and multiple sources told CNN the strike was necessary to prevent an “imminent” threat to US troops helping to evacuate thousands of people. ‘Americans and Afghan refugees from Kabul amid the Taliban. takeover of the country.

And two officials who had seen US surveillance footage in the aftermath of the strike confirmed official statements that there had been large secondary explosions, indicating the presence of explosives in the trunk of the vehicle which the officials said could have caused the death of civilians nearby.

But some former intelligence officials who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity questioned the high death toll among civilians. For these former officials, the strike is proof of a harsh new reality in which setting up the most accurate shot is much more difficult than it was when the surveillance and field presence of the United States. United were more robust.

An “astronomically high” number of civilian deaths

Ten dead among civilians is an “astronomically high” number, according to a US official with direct knowledge of the standards for a strike of this nature, who added that the military had made estimates of collateral damage beforehand.

“If we had cooperated with a local partner, we would never have fired a missile at the vehicle, but we tried to reach the drivers before they got into the car,” said a former intelligence official with knowledge of the vehicle. the way these strikes are carried out. “It assumes we had information about the car as opposed to people, and maybe after it was already on the road, which leaves a lot less options.”

“Our technology is expected to allow this offshore scope to gain information and disruption, which just isn’t how it’s going to play out,” the former official added. “We must have our eyes on the ground either by proxy or by [forces] and then a local partner to act, other than forcing us to send missiles or commandos. ”

Biden vowed to continue US strikes against ISIS-K militants in Afghanistan, promising to make them “pay” for the Kabul airport attack last week that killed 13 US servicemen and dozens of Afghans trying to flee the country.

But with the U.S.-backed and Taliban-backed Afghan government-in-exile now effectively in charge of the entire country, it will be more difficult to maintain visibility on terrorist groups like ISIS-K, current and former officials say. .

Even though the United States can continue to fly surveillance drones over Afghanistan, because they will be launched from the Gulf countries, drones will spend up to 60% of their flight time flying over Afghanistan. traveling to and from Afghanistan, which limits the coverage they can provide inside the country.

It creates blind spots, several current and former officials have said. And without a human source network that the United States has built over 20 years, intelligence and military officials might not know where to “charge” the drones to look.

“You may look the most sophisticated, but if you don’t have the information it doesn’t matter,” said a former intelligence official. “You have to know that there is a threat, then you have to know who is involved and identify them and say, ‘where are they going to be and when?’

As a result, the Biden administration questions whether some form of “loosely defined” diplomatic and counterterrorism relationship with the Taliban might be necessary.

Difficult choices

The administration is now actively discussing internally and with international allies whether and how to open diplomatic relations with the Taliban, according to two other US officials. This in turn will have an impact on the future of US counterterrorism operations in the country.

Over the past few days and weeks, officials weighed in on tough political questions, such as whether to unlock funds for the Taliban and who could serve as the primary interlocutor for a group that was once a nemesis of the United States. . The amount of intelligence to share with the Taliban in an attempt to thwart terrorist attacks has been the subject of ongoing debate since the evacuation operation began and continues to weigh on political discussions, officials said.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that the administration believed it would have a lot more time to make these decisions.

For months, the Biden administration has been revising its policy of drone strikes against terrorists in countries that are not active war zones. The review of the drone strikes was nearing completion, sources familiar with the process said, but the unexpected rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan complicated matters.

While the Taliban have agreed to coordinate the safe passage of Americans and some Afghans to Kabul airport during the evacuation, the administration is not betting that the militant group will become a reliable counterterrorism partner.

“It’s possible,” Milley said Wednesday when asked if the United States would seek to coordinate strikes against ISIS-K with the Taliban in the future. But he and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed deep skepticism, Austin telling reporters that the limited coordination during the evacuation should not be seen as a blueprint for the future.

“I wouldn’t make any logical leaps to bigger issues,” he said.

Even during the evacuation mission, the United States kept the Taliban at bay. While the United States shared intelligence with the militants to help thwart possible terrorist attacks on the airport, its scope was extremely limited and was only offered to ensure the safety of American troops, according to a US official. .

The United States also did not receive any usable intelligence from the Taliban, this person said, as the Pentagon and intelligence agencies carried out counterterrorism operations on the ground in Kabul in an attempt to thwart potential attacks from the United States. Islamic State-K.

“A crazy race”

The deal reached between former President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban in February 2020 demanded that in return for a US withdrawal, the Taliban sever ties with al-Qaeda and work to prevent the Afghanistan to become a safe haven for them and other terrorist groups like ISIS. -K to launch attacks against the United States. The deal now indicates how the United States views its future diplomatic and counterterrorism relationship with the group, according to a US official familiar with the ongoing deliberations.

Theoretically, both the United States and the Taliban are encouraged to work together in some cases to prevent terrorists from regrouping in Afghanistan. But current and former officials say the situation is much more complex and fluid in practice.

“We already know that Al Qaeda forces are largely integrated with the Taliban and that they were during the 20 years they were in exile,” former national security adviser to President Donald told CNN. Trump, John Bolton. “You’re going to have a lot of foreign fighters coming back to Afghanistan, whether they’re called Al Qaeda or ISIS or Taliban. It’s not like these people have membership cards.”

“People are sliding between different organizations,” added Bolton. “So trusting the Taliban with sensitive information that is not only interesting when you give it to them, but that shows sources and methods and potentially shows doctrine puts us in more danger later. is a mad rush to think you can work with the Taliban against ISIS-K. ”

A US official countered that there is more of a distinction between the Taliban and ISIS-K than some critics have suggested. But regardless, the official acknowledged that ISIS-K is in a much stronger position now than it was before the US withdrawal.

“It is much better to be an insurgent group against the Taliban than to be an insurgent group against NATO, or an Afghan government backed by a NATO coalition,” the official told CNN. “So if you can also do it with the release of 1,500 of your closest friends, ISIS-K is unconditionally in a better position, by leaps and bounds, than he could have imagined even ago. a year.

