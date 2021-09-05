Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here’s a compilation of the top news we’ll cover on Sunday. Sign up for our front page newsletter free of charge to receive bi-daily briefings by email.

1. Conservatives over stupid national insurance tax hike

As the prime minister insists it’s important to save the NHS, the Conservatives’ senior Conservatives were threatening an open war as Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunaxes plan to raise taxes on Saturday night.

Ministers, government aides and backventures lined up to criticize the planned national insurance increase and were described as personally foolish by dignitaries, and one cabinet member declared the proposal morally, economically and politically wrong. Read the full story.

2. NHS staff fears crisis as Sajid Javid pushes for mandatory Covid vaccine

Health Minister Sajid Javid is pushing ahead with plans to require NHS staff to vaccinate against Covid-19 despite warnings about a key staff shortage due to similar requirements for caregivers.

The Telegraph understands that official consultations about the coronavirus zap, a condition for employment in healthcare services, will begin as early as this week. Read the full story.

3. Warns NATOS Secretary-General that the proposed EU military will split Europe

NATO’s secretary-general has warned that a new EU military force advocated by top EU officials after the fall of Afghanistan will weaken the Atlantic alliance and divide Europe.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jens Stoltenberg welcomed more European efforts on defense, but said the planned EU’s rapid response forces risk overstretching the scarce resources of NATO allies. Read the full story.

4. Parents swear to keep their kids at home during school Covid immunization campaign.

Parents have promised to keep their children at home to avoid covid jab under peer pressure, and scientists warn that half have not yet been exposed to the virus.

The family group said the law appears to give children the ultimate decision to vaccinate, and the confusion causes panic in families. Read the full story.

5. Emma Raducanu beats Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1 to advance to US Open Round 4

Court 17 at Flushing Meadows can accommodate 2,700 people. But if Emma Raducanu meets the potential she shows off this two-week night that all experts agree on the chances of a major championship win, thousands of people will claim to have been there for this stunning statement victory.

Faced with an apparently tough opponent at Sara Sorribes Tormo, Raducanu showed near-surreal mastery. She has already won a few special matches this summer, but losing just one against world No41 was a surprise. Read full article.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information throughout the day in The Telegraph.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/05/sunday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos