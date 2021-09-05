Novak Djokovic lets his emotions shine and “finds the groove” in his third round victory at the US Open





NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic didn’t try to keep his thoughts to himself on the pitch on Saturday, as he did most of the time in his first two US Open matches. Instead, he let it all go, slapping his chest or snickering with a raised fist to celebrate the success, pointing his ear to ask for noise from the crowd.

It was the Djokovic that everyone is so used to seeing – yes, winning on the Grand Slam stage, of course, like he did in this magical season, but also lively and in it, encouraging spectators to enjoy it. join for the ride on his way to the history of tennis.

Going one step further in his attempt to complete the first ever one-man Slam in over half a century, Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the 14th consecutive appearance, returning to beat Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

“I don’t plan on having these kinds of emotional moments on the pitch, whether good or bad. It just happens,” said Djokovic. “In the heat of the moment, when you feel like the moment is very important .. You just want to get these things out of yourself, out of your system – try, I guess, to ride that wave of energy that you create, whether it’s with yourself, whether it’s with the crowd. ”

Djokovic, the 34-year-old Serbian ranked No.1, is now 24-0 in the sport’s four most important events this season, having won the Australian Open in February, the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July. The last man to be 4-for-4 in majors was Rod Laver in 1969; Steffi Graf was the last woman, in 1988.

Winning four more games next week and Djokovic would also win his 21st career Slam trophy, beating the men’s mark he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I wouldn’t be completely honest if I told you that I don’t think or believe or visualize that I can win every Grand Slam I play in,” Djokovic said. “I’m not surprised when I win Slams and big tournaments because that’s always a goal.”

It was in the fourth round last year that Djokovic’s run to the US Open ended, flawed late in the first set for hitting a ball after giving up a match and inadvertently hitting a judge line to the throat. In 2019, an injury also ended his trip to New York in the fourth round.

The next step will be a game against Jenson Brooksby, a 20-year-old American player.

Brooksby became the youngest American to reach the fourth round of the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2002 after his five-set victory over 21st-seeded Russian Aslan Karatsev, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 , 6-3, 6-3. Brooksby joined Frances Tiafoe as an American having already qualified for the fourth round.

Other players who advanced on a sunny Saturday included Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and No.13 Jannik Sinner – they gave Italy a pair of men in the US Open round of 16 for the first time in the event’s 140-year history – as well as 22nd-seeded American Reilly Opelka and South African Lloyd Harris, who defeated seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov in two sets.

Tokyo Games men’s champion Alexander Zverev also qualified for the fourth round when Jack Sock was forced to retire in the fourth set due to injury. Zverev was leading 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to retire. Sock was hampered by a groin injury and was forced onto his back for more than 5 minutes in the second set as a coach worked on him.

After knocking out a few inexperienced opponents ranked 121st and 145th, Djokovic faced someone with a much better CV at Nishikori, who was the 2014 US Open finalist and was as high as No.4. Here, however, was the problem for Nishikori before this meeting: he had lost his last 16 games against Djokovic.

And while Nishikori, roaring loudly from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, stole the first set, the march to No.17 in a row was soon underway.

“I don’t think I started very well. I was quite passive. I was too far down the court. He was dictating the game,” said Djokovic. “He played a lot faster and more aggressive than my opponents in the opening rounds did.”

A key statistic: Djokovic committed 20 unforced errors in the first set, then reduced it to an average of 10 per set over the last three. Here’s more: Djokovic came up with 15 aces and gave up the serve twice, while breaking Nishikori seven times.

“I couldn’t break the wall,” Nishikori said. “He’s very hard until the end.”

And Djokovic happily responded to the vital moments, prompting similar displays from fans, who were excluded from the tournament in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The crowd was involved. It was loud. It was nice,” Djokovic said. “I blossomed on it.”

When he broke to lead 2-1 in the second set winning a fantastic point that ended with both men near the net, he turned and screamed, his mouth open. In his dressing room, his wife, Jelena, stood up and shouted: “Come on! he broke to come back 5-3, he pursed his lips to say, “Ooh!” In the next game, he reacted to a drop shot at the net by hitting himself three times on the head with his racquet, then screamed when he took that set, first on one side of the stands, then on the other.

Djokovic described his improved playing as the match progressed, spanning over 3 hours, as “getting that groove and rhythm back”. certainly looked comfortable right now on Saturday.

“Maybe,” Nishikori said, “he feels that inside – a lot of pressure – but I couldn’t see it during the game.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

