American Shelby Rogers was not announced but was not discouraged at the US Open against No.1 Ash Barty





NEW YORK – There were 22 Americans in the draw at the start of the US Open. Among them were rising stars, teenage freaks, and even a former champion.

But on Saturday night, there was only one compatriot left, and she was frankly none of that.

After defeating world number 1 and two-time major champion Ash Barty in a dramatic third set tiebreaker, 28-year-old Shelby Rogers was left as the last woman from the United States to triumph.

Rogers led 5-2 in the last set and his fate among the rest of his peers seemed sealed. For the first time in the history of the Open Era, it appeared that there would be no American in the round of 16.

But point by point, then game by game, Rogers got back into the game with staggering variety and relentless energy backed by support from the home crowd. When the final point of the game 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (5) was won, she put her hands over her mouth in disbelief before raising her arms above her head in jubilation. As she circled the grounds of Arthur Ashe Stadium, waving and greeting everyone in attendance, she couldn’t help but smile.

Shelby Rogers stunned herself when she upset No.1 Ash Barty in the third round of the US Open. Photo AP / Frank Franklin II

Over an hour later, at his press conference, the smile still hadn’t faded.

“I am stunned,” Rogers told reporters. “My heart rate is still very high. I am very excited about this victory.”

Several of America’s top women, like Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin and Jennifer Brady, were unable to play the US Open due to injury and illness, and few would have predicted that Rogers, ranked No.43 in the world, would be the person to choose. the coat in their absence. Not with players like reborn Sloane Stephens or burgeoning superstar Coco Gauff in the mix.

But while Rogers has flown a lot under the radar, Saturday’s victory isn’t entirely unexpected. Since returning from the tour last year after the five-month hiatus from the pandemic, Rogers has had some of his best results. She beat Serena Williams in the first tournament after the break, then reached her first quarterfinal at the 2020 US Open, after eight previous appearances, beating No.6 seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round. She lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals, but the experience of week two gave her new confidence.

2 Related

She reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time to start the 2021 season and reached a career ranking of No.40 over the summer.

Still, she entered the match with a career-high 0-5 against Barty, who has been one of the most consistent players on tour and won five titles in 2021. The two had met four times this time. season and Rogers never had an answer for Barty.

But on Saturday, she used previous encounters to her advantage.

“I think tonight, going out onto the field, I thought to myself that I don’t want to lose the same way I lost the last five times to her,” said Rogers. “I just tried to do things a little differently. In the first set I mixed up some high balls, I was super patient with her slice because she isn’t going to miss one very often. I know that very well. good.

“In the second and third [set], she definitely raised her level, like she does. I mean, she’s the No. 1 player in the world for a reason. But I started to want to hit the ball a little harder, find winners if I could. It’s the tennis that I love to play, that’s what she wants me to do. She wants to redirect me and refine me around the court, wait until I miss. I was just happy and very proud of myself tonight for solving some problems, if you will … It ended up working somehow. “

Shelby Rogers shared her upset victory with the crowd, taking a post-game selfie with fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photo by Elsa / Getty Images

The two shared a warm hug at the end of the match and even had a friendly greeting as Barty left his press conference and Rogers walked in to speak. Admired by her colleagues on the WTA tour for her enthusiasm and positive attitude, despite a few devastating setbacks, including a knee injury and surgery in 2018 that kept her on the sidelines for almost a year, Barty has said she was disappointed with the night’s outcome but couldn’t be too disappointed. upset to lose to Rogers.

“It sucks in tennis that there is a winner and a loser every day, but sometimes you don’t mind losing to some people,” Barty said. “I think Shelby [because of] her personality and character, she is certainly part of it for me. “

Rogers will face sensational 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Monday with a berth in her second straight quarter-final on the line. She never made it to the semifinals of a major tournament, but wasn’t thinking about Saturday, or by the way. to be the country’s only hope remaining in the women’s draw. Rogers just wants to take him one day, and one opponent at a time.

“I’m not trying to think of [being] the last one in the draw because there are also a bunch of other players in the draw who aren’t from America that I’m trying to beat, ”Rogers said. “I’m just moving on. I have a couple of doubles tomorrow, focus on that, then move on to the next singles match. “

