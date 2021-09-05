The 20 most beautiful places to move in the UK





The closure has forced us to reevaluate the way we look at homes. Many of us who have been confined indoors for more than 18 months are considering a change of scenery.

According to the latest Home Improvement Trends report from merchant site Rated People, more than a quarter (29%) of UK homeowners said they would like to move their homes to have more outdoor space this year. A quarter (25%) also want a bigger home.

What better place to move than an Instagram-worthy place?

As part of the report, researchers analyze Instagram hashtag data for more than 500 towns and cities in the UK and compare it to population size to reveal where people want to be most photographed.

Durham is Instagramed as one of the best places to live because it is surrounded by the River Wear and boasts a beautiful Romanesque cathedral. Despite a population of just over 50,000, Durham’s photos have been shared on Instagram with over 2.5 million photos. This means everyone is sharing 50 photos online, making it the most photographed city in the UK.

The Cornish surf town of Newquay was voted the second most scenic spot in the UK with 42 photos shared per person, while Stamford in Lincolnshire took third place with 32 photos.

If you’re moving or planning to visit a new place, here are 20 of the most picturesque places.

1. Durham, Instagram photos 2,601,061

shutterstock

2. Newkey, 909,883 Instagram photos

shutterstock

3. Stamford, 653,624 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

4. Scarborough, 1,901,394 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

5. Manchester, 16,468,992 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

6. Brighton, Instagram photos 7,075,737

shutterstock

7. Cambridge, Instagram photos 4,319,044

shutterstock

8. Falmouth, 684,587 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

9. York, 4,554,540 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

10. Warwick 851,832 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

11. Merseyside, Liverpool 14,833,871 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

12. Oxford, 146,065 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

13. Tyne and Wear, Newcastle upon Tyne, Instagram photos 5,646,656

shutterstock

14. Edinburgh, 9,581,542 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

15. London, 150,696,691 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

16. Ely, Cambridgeshire, 335,558 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

17. Canterbury, Kent, 1,028,006 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

18. Devon, 822,303, Instagram photo

shutterstock

19. Margate, Kent, 870,828 Instagram Photos

shutterstock

20. 621,240 photos on Inverness, Highland, Instagram

shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/20-most-picturesque-places-to-move-to-in-the-uk_uk_6131e5ffe4b0f1b9705f7603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos