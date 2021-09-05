The UK cuts support for family planning abroad is very disappointing and leads sustainability economists claim.





The UK’s decision to cut funding for overseas family planning is very disappointing, asserts a prominent sustainability economist.

Professor Partha Dasgupta published a landmark review on the economics of biodiversity in February.

The Dasgupta Review has commented on population growth and family planning several times.

Population growth has a significant impact on our needs for nature and there has been significant underinvestment in family planning programs, he said.

In April, the UK government cut funding for the United Nations Global Family Program by 85%.

The program provides birth control pills and maternal health care to millions of women in the world’s poorest countries.

An Indian-British economist told The Independent that he was very disappointed because the Foreign Ministry had drasticly tore all spending on family planning out of the aid budget.

My review has paid considerable attention to the fact that Africa’s population growth, for example, is huge and will hurt them as they must be able to free themselves from poverty and the pressures on ecosystems.

The idea that population growth, particularly in developing countries, is a major obstacle to addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis is controversial.

Critics of the idea note that global population growth is indeed slowing, and that most of the environmental damage is being done by a handful of the world’s wealthiest people.

According to an Oxfam report published in 2020, between 1990 and 2015, the richest 10% of people accounted for more than half of global CO2 emissions. During this period, the richest 1% of people accounted for more than double the emissions of the poorest. half of humanity.

Partha Dasgupta Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge

(Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew)

Sir David Attenborough, who wrote the foreword to the Dasgupta Review, has in the past faced criticism for his comments on overpopulation.

Sir Partha, professor emeritus at the University of Cambridge, added that he thinks the government’s response to his review has been slow, although positive.

I have no doubt that the Treasury will move toward taking nature more seriously in its investment decisions.

They will see things like moving away from GDP and taking steps like natural capital. I think it will happen. It may happen slowly, but it will happen.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: The UK is a global leader in both gender equality and climate change response.

It is clear that supporting women, including family planning and girls’ education, helps communities adapt and become more resilient to climate change.

This is why we are using the Cop26 Presidency to ensure that global climate finance responds to gender-based issues and to urge others to do the same.

In early September, The Independent spoke with Sir Partha, the recipient of the 2021 Q International Medal.

