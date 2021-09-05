Stephens suffers social media abuse after US Open loss





NEW YORK, Sept. 4 (Reuters) – Sloane Stephens of the United States has received a torrent of angry social media posts, including racist and sexist abuse, after her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open, declared the 2017 tournament champion on Saturday.

Stephens, who is black, said she received more than 2,000 abuse messages after Friday’s 5-7 6-2 6-3 loss. Read more

“It’s so hard to read posts like these, but I’ll post a few so you can see what it’s like after a loss,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

There followed a series of racist and sexist messages targeting 28-year-old Stephens.

“This type of hate is so exhausting and endless,” she said.

Sep 3, 2021; Flushing, NY, United States; Sloane Stephens of the United States hits Angelique Kerber of Germany on day five of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

“We don’t talk about it enough, but it really sucks … I’m happy to have people in my area supporting me. I prefer positive waves to negative waves.

“I choose to show you happiness here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.”

Stephens, who was ranked third in the world, then posted messages of support she received from her team after the loss, people she called “the only ones that matter”.

“It was tough yesterday, but let me say I really like the way Sloane is progressing and where we are heading,” a post said.

“Be very confident about the next steps. Let’s get ready to win Indian Wells and end the year strong and start preparing to win major tournaments and get back into the top 10. ”

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/stephens-suffers-abuse-social-media-after-us-open-loss-2021-09-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos