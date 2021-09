U.S. lawmakers urge Blinken to allow private evacuation flights out of Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Sept.5 (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Mike Waltz has called on the State Department to work with non-governmental organizations he says are trying to clear charter flights to evacuate Americans and their still-hidden risky allies in several Afghan cities.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, the Republican lawmaker and former White House official said several NGOs had told him there were overt charter flights “available, funded and ready to fly”. people.

Groups of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghans eligible for special visas were hiding near airports awaiting permission to leave the country, said Waltz, a decorated veteran.

About 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive US-led airlift of US and foreign citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans as the Taliban took control.

The regime of the militants 1996-2001 was marked by violent punishments and a ban on schooling or work for women and girls. The Taliban have promised to respect peoples’ rights and grant women all rights and freedoms that comply with Sharia law, but many Afghans and foreign governments fear a return to the harsh practices of the past.

Opposing the West in the two-decade war that followed the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the Taliban promised safe passage to those who wanted to leave.

Waltz did not say how many charter flights were awaiting departure clearance from the Taliban, and no further comment was immediately available from his office.

He said non-governmental organizations were willing to share their passenger manifests to allow the US government to do “proper verification and prioritization.”

“These groups are communicating to my office that the state is not proactively arranging the appropriate clearances to take full advantage of these flights,” he wrote.

The State Department made no immediate comment on Waltz’s letter. Spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday the department advises private groups organizing such charters on a case-by-case basis, but stressed the risks.

He denied that the State Department was blocking charters from leaving Afghanistan and said US officials continued to try to facilitate disembarkations in third countries.

However, he said, the problem was compounded by the lack of US ground personnel and lack of control of the airspace over Afghanistan or elsewhere in the region.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-lawmaker-urges-blinken-clear-private-evacuation-flights-out-afghanistan-2021-09-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos