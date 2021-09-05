The weather in England is pleasant with the mini heatwave starting today. But how long does warm weather last?





Brits can expect minor heatwaves over the next few days. That’s because a column of warm air pushes in from the south and gets hotter than the Algarve in the middle of the week.

Above-average temperatures in September start on Sunday with warm, dry weather in most of England and Wales, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. But it will continue to rain in Scotland.

Temperatures will again rise to 27 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting sunshine for most of the UK.

And the heat will peak on Wednesday, reaching highs of 27 degrees Celsius in Manchester and 28 degrees Celsius in London, even worse than Portugal’s popular Algarve region, where temperatures will hit around 24 degrees Celsius for the week ahead. It will be hot.

The next few days will be perfect paddleboarding weather (Image: PA)

But sun-seekers should make the most of it, as pleasant weather across the country will abruptly end through Thursday and Friday, when there are showers and potential thunderstorms on the way to England.

Temperatures can stay above average at 21 and 22 degrees Celsius through the weekend.

The late summer heat will fall into the “heat wave” category as the UK expects a heat wave with average September daytime temperatures well above 18 degrees Celsius for more than five days.

North West 4 Day Weather Forecast

Sunday 5 September

It is dry and sunny throughout the region, with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Monday, September 6

The afternoon will become cloudy before sunny skies begin, with highs expected to reach 24C.

Tuesday, September 7

It’s a sunny day in much of the UK today, with temperatures reaching “very warm” 27 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday, September 8

The hot sun is shining as it rises to 27 degrees Celsius in the north and 28 degrees Celsius in the south.

