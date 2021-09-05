Finding a daycare has always been difficult for American workers. Today is harder | Work and career in the United States





The US unemployment rate fell again last month to 5.2% despite the disappointing addition of 235,000 jobs last month. But these high-level figures mask a critical challenge for parents in recent months: finding adequate care for their children while they are at work even though that work has been adapted remotely. In order for everything to work, some parents take time off or leave the workforce altogether.

Global unemployment rate

Schools are now reopening for in-person classes across the United States, making it easier for some parents to return to work. But the Covid-19 Delta variant adds a significant amount of uncertainty to even the best-laid out plans, as some daycares and schools have been forced to close or move to virtual classrooms after viral outbreaks.

While there are notable seasonal trends to consider while examining how childcare arrangements affect the workforce, data from the Census Bureaus Household Pulse Experimental Survey showed that staying home to care for children has been one of the biggest reasons Americans haven’t worked in recent weeks.

Census survey

The labor force participation rate (the percentage of people in employment or looking for work) of parents and mothers in particular has been highlighted in many recent reports. But for Misty Heggeness, an economist at the Census Bureau, this measure is not enough.

You have employees in our economy who are burning time off, paid or unpaid, and they’re going to come back to work just as stressed, she said.

An unprecedented number of people are leaving their jobs as a result of the pandemic. In his recent study of the experiences of parents of school-aged children, Heggeness found that highly educated women in jobs compatible with telecommuting were more likely than childless women and guardian fathers to leave the labor market. job.

Interestingly, unlike their poorly educated counterparts, these women were more likely to have kept their jobs at the start of the pandemic and to leave months later.

.

Heggeness is careful to note that exits are not necessarily permanent, as careers for both professional and financial reasons are an important part of women’s lives.

Women with dependent children tend to enter the labor market dynamically. Whenever our children move from one space to another, a good proportion of us take a step back from work to help our children make the transition.

The decision to leave is based on a number of factors, including how much a family’s income depends on the mother’s salary. For less educated women, this play is more likely to play an outsized role.

Women’s participation in the labor market is now at its lowest since the late 1980s, but statistics hide the fact that this rate has stagnated between 55% and 60% for decades.

Experts working to make sense of this data have indicated that while the pandemic has made these difficulties more obvious or newsworthy, the lack of accessible child care in the United States is a chronic problem that has only gotten worse in recent months.

A crucial part of the problem is that child care providers are paid a pittance. According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage for these workers is just $ 12.88 nationwide.

Despite the amount of skill and attention required to work effectively with young children, the work of individual providers has historically been undervalued. According to the National Womens Law Centers’ analysis of the current Census Bureau Population Survey, over 90% of educators are women and, disproportionately, women of color.

Whitney Pesek, director of federal child care policy at the NWLC, said: Even before the pandemic, the child care system was not working for families or for providers.

Low wages are part of the reason daycare centers struggle to recruit workers, especially when those workers have options at places like Home Depot and McDonalds, where wages have improved in recent months. After all, childminders also want to support their own families.

Number of employees in childcare services

For similar reasons, the turnover rate in the industry is high, which is problematic for the development of young children, who must get used to new caregivers.

Much of the childcare work is done by small businesses or sole proprietors, who struggle to meet the high costs of running their business. Providing childcare services to infants and toddlers is particularly expensive, because of the teacher-child ratios required in these childcare settings.

Given the challenges for both providers and parents, Pesek believes it will take public investment in affordable child care to address these deeply rooted issues.

A recent study by the NWLC and the Columbia Universitys Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that an accessible system of care including consideration of cultural competencies and non-traditional working hours would help reduce the gender gap in the workplace. full time job year round.

This consideration is important not only for parents but also for child care providers. Gaps in employment due to lack of access to childcare mean that women suffer disproportionately from lower earnings over their lifetimes, stalled career progression and savings less for retirement.

While there are many facets to closing the gender pay gap, affordable access to child care is essential, according to Pesek.

It is work that makes other work possible.

