Four congressional Democratic women visit Line 3 resistance camp in northern Minnesota

MENAHGA, Minn. Late Friday afternoon, a contingent of U.S. lawmakers traveled to northern Minnesota to hear directly from opponents of Line 3 at Camp Namewag, a resistance camp several miles south of Park Rapids. The contingent was led by U.S. Representative from Minnesota Ilhan Omar and included U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Cori Bush (D-MO) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and State Senator from Minnesota Mary Kunesh.

The four Democratic members of Congress are collectively known as The Squad, their fellow Congressmen. The group is well known for being progressive and has often been targeted by former President Donald J. Trump.

The climate crisis is here on Turtle Island, said Tara Houska, co-founder of the Giniw Collective, as she hosted the group of lawmakers at Camp Namewag, a Giniw Collective Line 3 resistance camp. We are honored that you have come to meet us as we discuss the destruction of Mother Earth.

The visit was in response to an invitation extended to Representative Omar by the camp leadership to bring their Washington colleagues to a Line 3 resistance camp. The contingent will also visit Bemidji and other areas this weekend. other parts of northern Minnesota to speak with members of native communities and others protesting the construction of the Line 3 pipeline. According to Enbridge, construction of Line 3 is over 90% complete and oil is expected to flow through the pipeline by the end of the calendar year.

The visit of congressional women is part of a final pitch to President Joe Biden to revoke permits for the pipeline replacement project. On Monday, August 30, 2021, more than 60 members of the United States Congress wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to project Indigenous sovereignty citing climate change, police brutality and sex trafficking.

Winona LaDuke and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meet at Camp Namewag in northern Minnesota on September 3, 2021. (Photo / Darren Thompson)

We almost got run over near Camp Firelight several times while exercising our treaty rights near the pipeline, Silan Neeland, a 13-year-old White Earth tribe member, told Women in Congress. The trauma continues, day after day, and I see the police shooting our loved ones for organizing the ceremony. Neelands’ testimony made several women in Congress cry.

All law enforcement agencies in northern Minnesota are reimbursed through an escrow account paid by Enbridge, but supporters of the pipeline cite that the reimbursements are only for salaries associated with monitoring protest activity in nearby areas. construction sites. More than 900 people have been arrested or cited for demonstrating against Line 3 since construction began in December 2020. The total amount incurred by law enforcement has exceeded $ 2 million.

We’ve all been fighting this pipeline for 7-8 years, Honor the Earth Executive Director Winona LaDuke told Women in Congress. We really appreciate you all coming to hear from us, but we really need Biden to do something. LaDuke has been arrested on several occasions for opposing the construction of Line 3 and faces multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions.

Representative Ayanna Pressley thanked participants at the Friday night meeting for welcoming the delegation and allowing members of Congress to learn from those who camped in northern Minnesota. Unfortunately, we benefit from the heritage of this country, which seeks to heal trauma through more trauma.

The violence and violation of your sacred people must stop, Rep. Pressley told the group in tears. You deserve so much more.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was scheduled to travel to northern Minnesota but faced a climate change emergency in her home state of New York as parts of the state are flooded by Hurricane Ida.

The visit to northern Minnesota comes the same day a group of Minnesota Republicans and union members gathered on the United States Capitol to support the pipeline. In northern Minnesota, the constituents I represent are pleased that this project is moving forward. Are happy with the economic benefits. Are satisfied with the verification process, Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) Told The Hill on Friday.

Valued at $ 3 billion, the Line 3 oil sands pipeline will be the largest oil sands pipeline in the world. When complete, it will transport 760,000 gallons of tar sands oil per day through pristine wetlands in northern Minnesota. If a spill were to occur, Indigenous leaders say it would destroy many beds of wild rice, affecting Anishinaabe treaty rights in Minnesota. Opponents and indigenous leaders say a more in-depth environmental impact assessment (EIA) should be conducted.

The pipeline has already been replaced in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin and aims to restore the pipeline to its original capacity of 760,000 barrels per day. According to Enbridge, more than 20 federal, state and local permits and approvals were required before construction, making Line 3 the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history.

Darren Thompson (Flambeau Lake Ojibwe) is a freelance journalist based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where he also contributes to Unicorn Riot, an alternative media publication. Thompson has reported on political unrest, tribal sovereignty and Indigenous issues for the Indigenous Peoples Television Network, Indian Country Today, Native News Online, Powwows.com and Unicorn Riot. He has contributed to the New York Times, Washington Post, and Voice of America on various Indigenous issues in the international conversation. He holds a BA in Criminology and Legal Studies from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

