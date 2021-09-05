Everyone is wrong about the Taliban strategy British Defense Secretary | army





Britain’s highest-ranking officer, General Nick Carter, opposed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s proposal that information about the Taliban’s power was flawed.

An intelligence failure between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Pentagon, fueled by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s remarks, has sparked considerable tension. In an interview on Thursday, Wallace contrasted the department handling the crisis in Afghanistan with the Raabs department fighting the Foreign Ministry and the Commonwealth Development Agency.

Raab said he believed the Afghan capital would be safe until next year, thanks to an intelligence assessment widely known by lawmakers. Wallace initially thought the game would start in Afghanistan and said the government, backed by the West, would step down in July.

“It was entirely possible that the government wouldn’t hold out that long,” Pentagon chief of staff Carter said in a speech on Sunday. In fact, many reviews have suggested that it won’t last all year, and of course it’s proven correct.

Carter said everyone was wrong about the Taliban strategy. There’s been a lot of talk about the failure of intelligence and all of that. Obviously, when he interviewed me on July 11th, the program said there could be several scenarios, one of which would definitely be collapse and division of the country. Andrew Marshaw.

What surprised us was its speed. And I think we didn’t realize what the Taliban were doing. They were negotiating for them, not actually fighting for the city they eventually occupied. And I think you’ll find that a lot of money has changed hands when they buy people who might have fought for them.

Carter also added that the Taliban will have to deal with their tragic success and will struggle to run the country.

He said: If political committees can form an inclusive government, they are likely to rule less repressively. We must wait.

Now they are suffering from the disastrous success we call the military. They didn’t expect to be in government as quickly as they appeared and the reality is they are trying to find their feet.

We have to see how this happens and recognize that they will need a little help to run the modern state effectively and they will probably get help if they act.

Approval ratings for Raab have plummeted among party members after returning from vacation to deal with the crisis and bad news about the expected overhaul.

According to a survey by Conservative Home, Raab has dropped 21 places in the cabinet-approved league table, dropping from 3rd to bottom 4 in popularity. The site, which regularly surveys party members, said it was one of the largest in history, similar to the plummeting theresa Mays’ approval ratings since the 2017 presidential election.

