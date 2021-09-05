Afghan refugee family reflects on US trip and offers hopeExBulletin





Hossein Mahrammi, his wife Razia Mahrami, and their four sons came from Kabul to the United States on a Special Immigrant Visa or SIV in March 2017. Marisa Pealoza .

. Marisa Pealoza

Marisa pealoza

Scenes of violence in Afghanistan have awakened painful memories for Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, refugees living in the United States. . The couple know all too well the hardships that await the thousands of fleeing refugees.

“What we are looking at in the news is real to us,” said Mahrammi, referring to the gruesome scenes of people desperately trying to leave his home country and the massive attack on Kabul airport.

The rapid withdrawal of the US armed forces from Afghanistan brings out a mixture of feelings, the couple say pain, helplessness, stress, anxiety. They worry to the death for those trapped in their country and sometimes they feel guilty because they are safe here in America Mahrammi says he often asks himself, “Why am I here? while Mahrami nods in agreement.

Sitting in their sunny living room one recent morning, Mahrammi and Mahrami reflect on the news from their homeland. The couple and their four boys, then aged 2 to 12, arrived from Kabul in March 2017 to the Washington, DC area with suitcases filled with a few personal effects, including their well- hand-woven Afghan rugs. loved.

Mahrammi, an economist by training, worked with the US government in Kabul for over a decade and received a special immigrant visa. He feared for the safety of his family, he said, not only because of the work he was doing, but because the family is Hazara Shia, an ethnic minority group that has been heavily persecuted by the Taliban.

After the last four years in the United States, the family is doing well. Mahrami, 42, is studying for a business degree at a local university and she learned to drive, the boys are thriving and the family has moved from a small cramped apartment to a bigger, more comfortable place. While Mahrammi says starting a new life in America hasn’t always been easy, they’ve embraced the culture and customs of their new country.

Their eldest son, Shahid, a tall, lanky 17-year-old with an easy smile, sits silently between his parents. He vividly remembers going to school in Kabul, where he says he left many friends.

“I think of them, my uncles, aunts, cousins. What will happen to them? He gently answers his own question, “I don’t really know.”

Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, purchased these rugs after their wedding in 2003. They are hand-woven by Hazara weavers and the couple brought them in their suitcases from Afghanistan to the United States in 2017. Marisa Pealoza hide legend

. Marisa Pealoza

Marisa Pealoza Family and friends in Afghanistan rely on loved ones in the United States to help them escape

Last month, President Biden announced that allied US and NATO troops would leave Afghanistan by August 31, and the pullout continued.

“Since the day the Taliban entered Kabul, I haven’t slept,” Mahrammi said, adding that he had seen a neurologist for help. As he talks, he alternates between holding his phone to keep an eye on the news and stroking a Tasbeh or rosary in his hand. “It helps me relax and focus,” he says.

Suddenly his phone beeps and after glancing at it Mahrammi closes his eyes and sighs softly. This is the news of a massive explosion at Kabul airport that killed at least 13 US soldiers and nearly 200 Afghan civilians.

“We know our families are falling back,” and that gives the couple some peace of mind, he says.

“I am worried about the thousands and thousands of those who have worked hard over the past 20 years for a better future,” says Mahrammi, 48, in a soft voice, “but in return they get the darkest, the most unexpected and undesirable situation. ”

The Taliban quickly regained control of Kabul, and indeed of the whole country on August 15, after only a few weeks of fighting and when former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The Taliban sheltered Osama bin Laden as he prepared for the September 11 attacks on American soil in 2001 and had previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until the United States invaded the country in search of Ben Laden after the terrorist attacks.

Mahrammi and Mahrami say family and friends in Afghanistan are counting on them to help them escape.

“It’s 10:30 am,” Mahrammi said, glancing at the wall clock, “and I’ve already had five phone calls with my brothers and my dad.” He said quietly listening to their difficulties, “we have no income, no work. Nothing”, his relatives tell him. Mahrammi says he tries to give them hope, “I’m always here for you,” he reassures them.

How to improve the refugee resettlement process

NPR first interviewed Hossein Mahrammi a week after his arrival in 2017. In the months that followed, his wife said she questioned their decision to flee their country: “Why have we come here? Life is so difficult, ”she recalls asking herself and her husband. Razia Mahrami’s English was limited and she missed her family terribly, money was tight and their future uncertain.

One of their boys needed surgery soon after they arrived, she says. The couple received a bill for $ 37,920.00 for a three-day hospital stay. “It was very stressful,” says Mahrammi. “We had nothing, no insurance. We don’t know the rules, we’re so new here.” Eventually the bill was covered by Medicaid.

Hossein Mahrammi struggled to find a job and after initially feeling that driving Uber was below him, he had to be humble. But to drive for Uber, he needed a car. To buy a car, he needed a loan.

“I was struggling,” he said, “nobody has enough money and I didn’t have credit [history,]“It took him several months to finally get a loan with the help of a co-signer, an Afghan friend with a strong credit history who came to the United States years before Mahrammi,” he says.

“The relocation process could be better,” Mahrammi says. He adds that he is grateful for the federal help the family received for several months of rent, help with enrolling children in schools, and advice on getting their Social Security cards, but his family sometimes felt lost, he says.

The US government has contracts with nine NGOs to resettle refugees and their mandate is mostly limited, to house refugees and enroll children in school. But some agencies also provide other aids, such as food or clothing.

Mahrammi says he would gladly host a financial literacy workshop, and even a course on American cultural norms, would be helpful, he said.

“In Afghanistan it is very important not to look at someone’s wife, not to talk to people you don’t know,” Mahrammi said, “but here you are expected to say” hello “to strangers, regardless of gender, when you enter an elevator, a building or a park.” Gossip is part of American culture, not so much in Afghanistan, he says.

The challenges the family has overcome are nothing, Mahrammi insists, compared to what Afghans experience, and then, he says, the positives, from big to small, are far greater than the challenges.

“Getting my kids to school and knowing that they are getting a world-class education,” that’s a great feeling, says Mahrammi. He also notes that the family now has medical insurance. Plus, “I’m not worried that my wife is going out on her own,” he says. “From the bottom of my heart, I feel relaxed, blessed and happy.”

Since the Taliban took power, Hossein and Razia say their phones are constantly ringing with text messages and calls from family and friends in Afghanistan asking for help. Marisa Pealoza hide the legend

. Marisa Pealoza

Marisa Pealoza Family offers some advice for newly arrived refugees

The SIV visa the family obtained automatically turned into a green card, allowing each family member to become a lawful U.S. permanent resident soon after arriving in the United States. When the family reaches their fifth anniversary of residency in March 2022, they will be eligible. to apply for US citizenship. “We will apply immediately,” Mahrammi said with a big smile on his face.

After years juggling multiple jobs, Mahrammi is now a technical advisor for a local nonprofit, Enterprise Development Group, which provides microloans to low-income people.

Mahrammi’s children aged 6 to 17 are all in school and excelling in their English is perfect.

Shahid is a rising junior and says he doesn’t yet know what he will be studying at college or which college he will attend, but he is sure of one thing, “I will have a lot of choice here.”

The family has many plans. The mother dreams of opening an Afghan cuisine restaurant after finishing her studies, and the couple want to buy a house. Then there is college for the boys who are already thinking about scholarships. “A very bright future awaits us,” says Mahrammi.

He and his wife say hearing the news of the thousands of new refugees arriving in the United States brings back difficult memories to them, as resettlement in a new country can be painful, and even disorienting, they say, forces people to start from scratch and it makes you wonder if your decision to leave your country was the right one.

They offer some advice to newly arrived refugees.

“Be flexible, be open-minded, take risks,” says Mahrammi. He cautions new refugees to lower their expectations: “No matter what kind of work you do, work hard and keep going,” he says. “This is the land of opportunity.”

The couple help organize volunteers and donations for the thousands of shelters arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/05/1031858572/afghan-refugee-family-reflects The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos