What to watch Sunday at the US Open





How to watch: Noon to 6 p.m. EST on ESPN, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on ESPN2, and stream on the ESPN app. In Canada, on TSN from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Matches to watch.

Due to the number of matches passing through the courts, individual match times are estimates and may fluctuate depending on when the previous game is over. All hours are oriental.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM | Noon

Elina Svitolina vs. Simona Halep

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina never made it past the semifinals of a Grand Slam event, while 12th-seeded Simona Halep won two major titles on natural surfaces, turf and gravel. beaten. The two stars have met nine times on tour, and Svitolina has a slight advantage, with five wins. Although both missed the US Open last year, they had plenty of experience at Arthur Ashe Stadium and are sure to provide a wonderful game to start the day.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM | 7:00 p.m.

Félix Auger-Aliassime vs. Frances Tiafoe

On Friday night, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe faced their opponents for five sets under the lights of the two main stadiums of Flushing Meadows. Tiafoe upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev in a close game; Tiafoe won 150 points, while Rublev took 148 points, and all other stat lines provided similar margins. Auger-Aliassime passed 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut behind a dominant service performance that included 27 aces. As the two heavyweights face off, viewers can expect an explosive match under the lights.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM | 8 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova versus. Garbie Muguruza

The WTA tour was defined by a lack of predictability. New stars appear and regular champions battle through major events. On the other hand, this year the US Open was a much friendlier place. Today’s match between Barbora Krejcikova and Garbie Muguruza will be the first since the Australian Open 2020 played between the top 10 players from a major tournament. Krejcikova won the French Open this year and Muguruza won two Grand Slam tournaments, making them a particularly well-matched pair; neither will be hampered by the nerves that can accompany a deep run in a major tournament.

STADIUM Louis Armstrong | 1:00 p.m.

Leylah Fernandez vs. Angelique Kerber

Leylah Fernandez knocked out Naomi Osaka in a straight-set battle on Friday night, overtaking the defending champion. Fernandez won his first WTA hard court title at the Monterrey Open in March and backed up his decisive year with fearless ball strikes.

Update

Aug 31, 2021, 10:07 PM ET

Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, her first time after the fourth round of a major since winning Wimbledon in 2018. Kerber faced tough opposition in the first three rounds but seemed perfectly in control, using his kickback playstyle to push back more aggressive opponents.

Sleeper match of the day.

Tribune | 5:00 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia versus. Peter Gojowczyk

No.141-ranked Peter Gojowczyk surprised 23rd seed Ugo Humbert in the first round after a grueling series of qualifiers to enter the main draw. Never having made it past the second round of a Grand Slam event, even with 17 main draw appearances, Gojowczyk is flying in rarefied air.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia burst into public consciousness on Friday after a decisive upheaval for third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Alcaraz, 18, played a near-perfect match to reach the fourth round of a major event for the first time, using his basic flat shots to pass Tsitsipas, a former ATP Tour Finals champion.

As this is the only main draw singles game on the field today, expect New York fans to shoot for the veteran underdog or young star depending on what will help lengthen the game. match.

