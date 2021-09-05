British private school faces curb on Chinese links in Beijing education crackdown





UK private schools face new pressure to expand their ties with China as authorities tighten restrictions on foreign influence on the education system and seek to cut the number of children in private education by more than half.

Visa restrictions on foreign teachers have also delayed the establishment and expansion of private schools for Chinese people, dozens of which have links to well-known British educational institutions including Harrow, Wellington, Dulwich College and Charterhouse.

These changes are part of a government attempt to equalize educational opportunities amid the rapid growth of private schools, including schools that offer international exams and teach English as more students seek to apply to foreign universities. The reform follows recent strict regulations on tutoring services.

The central government stopped approving new private schools in May for the first nine years of the 12-year compulsory education period, and last month said at least four states aimed to reduce the proportion of children attending the schools from more than 10 per capita. Lower it to 5% or less by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, some provincial authorities control the use of private school curricula and foreign textbooks.

Education consulting firm ISC Research identified 66 schools in China that have partnered with 29 UK schools. This includes 12 schools for Chinese citizens holding foreign passports and 52 private bilingual schools open to other Chinese citizens. 28 additional schools are said to be planning.

Although government policy does not explicitly target schools for dual citizenship or bilingual facilities, which make up about a fifth of China’s 15,000 private primary and secondary schools, some have been caught up in crackdowns, and leaders in the field are further Expect a lot.

For example, it has already taken over state-owned bilingual schools in Chongqing and Shaanxi.

Shenzhen officials say many schools, including foreign schools, are struggling to start operating primary and secondary schools.

“The demand for western-style education is still strong, but the rapid growth of bilingual schools in China is over,” said the principal of a bilingual school based in Shanghai, which offers preparation for the Class A exams used in most UK schools. said. “We are ready for a smaller student body in the near future.”

This year, Shanghai required bilingual elementary and middle schools to use the same textbooks as public schools when teaching Chinese literature, politics, history and geography. From the third grade of elementary school, I teach Xi Jinping Thought once a week. And seek permission for the use of foreign texts.

Schools linked to foreign countries are usually owned and operated by Chinese investors, but pay fees to affiliated UK schools. UK schools often lend brand names and provide resources and advice on teaching methods as well as some staff.

ISC has followed a decline in growth in the opening of private bilingual schools since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Thirteen of 27 non-Chinese school principals and administrators surveyed last year said they had postponed or canceled plans to open in China in 2021.

East Asian field researcher Pia Mask said that while the demand for international education is still strong in Chinese families, control over private tutoring and foreign textbooks and the possibility of extending the strictly regulated mandatory years: “All this means that the Chinese government has more control over private tutoring. indicates that you are exercising . . .[which]Throw the Chinese education market from a point of view that is not very attractive.”

Steve Allen, head of LEH International School in Foshan, Guangdong, which is affiliated with Lady Eleanor Holles School in southwest London, said in September that it will offer initial admission letters of up to $1 million to Chinese foreign passport holders. 75 students.

He added, however, that some parents have been slow to attend school due to difficulties in obtaining visas for non-Chinese teachers, in part as a result of coronavirus restrictions, and widespread restrictions on issuing visas to teacher spouses.

“I get a lot of inquiries and support from my family, but when I get the offer, I am hesitant. That has changed.”

He also said he is aware of other international school-affiliated projects in Guangdong province, which have delayed reopening due to the strict regulatory environment.

The director of a leading bilingual school in Shanghai said he and other leaders would be unable to resist the crackdown. “Private bilingual schools are part of the national education system and should be regulated,” the director said. “If the government wants us to undermine English education, we will have no choice but to follow the orders.”

But Ahmed Hussain, chief education officer at Asia International Schools, which runs Harrow International School in Shenzhen and plans to open both a private bilingual school and a daycare next year, said the Chinese market for UK schools is “optimistic”. sustainable”.

“The issue of textbooks or curriculum content is not new or very difficult for organizations that want to provide a truly private school education,” he said.

Bird & Bird’s attorney for Chinese language education, Mark Abell, said he was still negotiating with UK schools to open partner schools in China. Please note the sensitivity of some areas.”

