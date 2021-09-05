Social Media Mogul Boosts Child Safety Around the World After UK Regulations Adopt | social media





TikTok turned off notifications for children past bedtime, Instagram completely disabled targeted ads for under 18s, and YouTube turned off autoplay for teenage users. It appears to have been triggered by the UK introducing new rules to protect children online.

On Thursday the UK introduced new regulations to protect children and became a global leader in the field after stroke. Last-minute changes at some of Silicon Valley’s largest companies.

Instead of making the change only in the UK, which is legally required, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube have rolled out the change globally.

This proves that a mid-sized country like the UK can have a meaningful impact on the global internet, said Beeban Kidron, a crossbench colleague who brought the code into law. If one code can make social change, what that really means is that it’s not exempt. This technological exceptionalism that has defined us to be different over the past decade fades in the smoke.

It should be a stand-up on the roof of a government that has been outspoken about its aspirations to make the UK the safest place online in the world. Instead, however, the code went into effect with little fanfare or interest, except deep in the world of child safety regulations, the way it was initially passed into law.

The code was introduced primarily as an amendment to the Data Protection Act 2018, which is a technical legislation aimed at implementing the GDPR into UK law. The bill passed the Commons without incident thanks to a small majority from Theresa Mays, but the Senate received countless amendments, from small to large.

In general, a government with a majority in the commons can defeat such a change fairly easily. But the Kidrons’ massive personal lobby caught the attention of DCMS Secretary, especially Margot James, who was then Digital Secretary. Within 30 minutes, she convinced me of the importance of the code she revised to incorporate the legislation and I found it very meaningful, James said.

It was not government policy, she adds. It wasn’t a government policy, at least before Mrs Kidron appeared.

Kidrons’ one-line fix provided little detail on what age-appropriate design code should be, other than requiring the information commissioners to create the code in the first place. However, combined with government efforts to increase the power of ICOs, the end result was revolutionary.

If they can’t prove that their services will never be used by children, businesses are now faced with a choice. They must either make the entire product code compliant, or identify younger users and treat them with care. The code prohibits the use of nudge technology to encourage children to give up more personal information than they choose, asks companies to minimize the data they collect about children, and sets children’s privacy settings to maximum security by default. Requires you to provide options. .

In response to these broad requirements, many expected a ghastly lobbying against code in the tech industry, but the opposite happened. , they actively denied that they did so under threat, instead of arguing that the changes were what they wanted.

For example, a Google spokesperson said the update extended beyond a single current or future rule, and a Facebook spokesperson said the update was not based on a specific rule.

Other companies haven’t introduced any specific changes yet. Twitter, for example, declined to answer questions about code compliance, and for many critics, the social network rarely enforces scrutiny of users’ ages, other than asking them to enter their self-declared date of birth when signing up. One of the main goals of action.

But the next step is in the hands of the Intelligence Committee. This code came into force on September 2nd, but it is an ICO that determines when and whether fines for violations will be imposed. Elle Todd, a partner at law firm Reed Smith, said she expects the office to take its responsibilities seriously. We fully expect ICOs to follow up with tech companies and others to see what changes have actually been made or have been changed today. next few months.

However, one of the most interesting questions about engagement and AADC concerns children and youth themselves, not regulators. As teens are tech-savvy and reluctant to be treated differently, it remains to be seen how much impact filters and nudges on positive behavior can have.

For Kidron, code-passing success is a thing of the past. Her focus is now on the government’s truly major Internet regulation, the Online Safety Act. I work here in the UK and internationally with many children. And what totally swept me is that more than 23 countries and more than 1,000 children all agree on the digital world they want.

It is less important that they are in Rwanda or Kenya, Virginia, Berlin or London. Because they’re all designed the same way and use the same service with the same experience. The way this technology is designed curates childhood experiences. And I don’t think people understood it.

