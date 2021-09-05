Haynes King gave us a glimpse of Johnny Manziel





Apart from Texas A&M Football fans, there are three types of fans who will come across this article. The first are those who see the headline, get angry at a comparison with Johnny Manziel, and never read a GigEm Gazette article again. The second is the guy who reads it but has a blinding rage that rises all the time and ends up hating me.

If you are not in one of these groups, you must be in the third group, those who are willing to accept that Haynes King looks like Johnny Manziel physically when he fights with football.

I admit that it would be extremely premature to compare King and Manziel in any way other than their style of play. In fact, after a two touchdown and three interception performance against Kent State, King is very far from reaching status. by Johnny Football.

Still, we saw plenty of Haynes Football tweets throughout the night. On one occasion, these were justified. Here’s why.

Texas A&M Football’s New Starting Quarterback Had A Game That Looked Like Vintage Johnny Manziel

As mentioned, Haynes King didn’t have a great night in his first game as a team starter. Even though his stat line against a MAC team may look bad, it might not be as poor a performance as many fans think. The first-year starter still had nearly 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-10 win.

Unfortunately, his game was marked by some gross mistakes throughout. But throughout the same game, we continually saw glimpses of something special. Something familiar. Take a look yourself.

There are many rules of journalism that would advise against the next paragraph I’m about to write, but I’m writing this at 2:00 a.m., and frankly I don’t care. Here is.

If you claim that you don’t think Haynes King looked like Johnny Manziel when he ran into this room, you are a liar. You are in denial of a comparison that has no larger scale implications, and you are probably a generally unpleasant person to be around.

There, I said it.

This comparison isn’t just drawn from the fact that the two are Texas A&M quarterbacks, either. It comes from the style that each of them scrambles. Rather than controlling the jamming, they both have some sort of sixth sense as to where they need to go. They improvise on the spot and flourish as they do.

They both thrive in madness.

In this game, King did his readings, didn’t see an open target, and decided to go in and run to the middle before the pocket closes. With nowhere to go, he came out of the pocket to the right when he encountered a trio of defenders. The ensuing reduction to the left would put him up against a defender whom he would simply pass by using his speed below 4.5 towards the edge en route to a first descent.

Oh yeah, and it all happened over a crucial and long third to keep the reader alive.

At this point I can’t make much more argument for you, the proof is in the pudding. King clearly has a long way to go as a passer, but as a natural jammer he’s part of the elite. At the very least, hell will follow in Manziels’ footsteps on that front.

