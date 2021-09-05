We won’t let it fade: the cry of the bereaved that the British Covid Memorial must be preserved | London





Restoration is seldom required before the memorial is complete, but this is the reality faced by bereaved families caring for the walls of the National Corona Memorial opposite the Houses of Parliament in London.

Armed with crimson stone paint, they have begun renovating the walls of over 150,000 hearts, many of which have already withered in the sun and rain. They also have a sad mission to add 5,000 more to keep up with the still rising death toll. Like an epidemic, there is no end in sight. But soon, the section can be preserved using professional lacquer that Banksy had previously placed to protect street art, creating a memorial that will stand up for years to come.

The idea of ​​the bereaved team, who meets every Friday, is to light up faded hearts, track messages that have become almost indecipherable, and limit them to one heart where people have expressed their condolences to many hearts. Then, lacquer is applied. Discussions are ongoing with a company in Litchfield about how the sealant might work.

Fran Hall, 60, who lost her husband Steve Mead, 65, three weeks after marriage in October, said there are people who want to see it withered. I didn’t let that happen.

Kathryn Butcher, 57, who lost her sister-in-law Myrna Saunders, 56, in March 2020 was one of those who added a new heart last week. She said she had to record new deaths and was upset that there were other people in my family who had gone through the same thing.

From left to right: Lyn Jones, Michelle Rumball, Fran Hall and Kathryn Butcher in front of the memorial. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Restoration is a sensitive operation. Most people on the group’s online forum supported adding the new paint, but a few didn’t, believing it should be hoped. Restorers are carefully turning the temporary dynamism of graffiti into permanent monuments.

Lyn Jones, 69, who travels from Stoke-on-Trent to work after losing her husband Gareth, 66, in March, said it should be preserved. Unlike a memorial that could be built in a future that seems orderly and serene, this is a chaotic and cluttered sadness.

In June, 200 congressmen, colleagues and mayors urged Boris Johnson to build the wall, if not a permanent monument to victims of the plague.

Among them was MP Afzal Khan of Manchester Gorton, who lost three relatives in the UK to coronavirus. He is now frustrated that there is no response.

Bereaved families say they want the memorial to be kept permanently. It seems that the only person standing in our way now is the Prime Minister.

A government spokesperson said: We know that the community will want to find a way to commemorate what we have all been through, and as the Prime Minister announced on 12 May, the Government, along with the UK Covid Memorial Committee, will support the effort.

While bereaved families await committee membership and terms of delegation, others are developing their own memorial concepts. 2.7 m has already been reserved for the permanent monument of St. Paul’s Cathedral in the form of a space for reflection. In Scotland, artist Alec Finlay is designing a monument at Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park, which will likely include plans for a satellite location.

Volunteers working on the wall. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

London-based architect Roz Barr has worked with artist Julian Stair and landscape designer Dan Pearson, who planted human ashes in a memorial, to think of a possible solution. They were probably fascinated by the idea of ​​a project to heal the land on a brownfield site.

During the lockdown, we were very isolated, but we had a greater connection with nature, she said. But she said the wall’s efficiency means it’s possible. She said the position was strong in front of Congress. It seemed like we were saying let’s see what happened.

Some wondered if it was too early to determine a pandemic at a long-term memorial service.

Andy Groarke of Carmody Groarke, the architecture firm that designed Hyde Park’s 7/7 memorial, says it’s important to create a physical place to make sense of an event, but do we have enough perspective?

The 52 stainless steel columns of the 7/7 Memorial were unveiled four years after the terrorist attacks, and the eight monuments designed by Edwin Lutiens for British cities and towns after World War I were erected between two and nine years. I lost.

Designer Thomas Heatherwick was recently invited by the government to discuss how countries can remember the dead and recognize those involved in responding to the pandemic.

The studio, Heatherwicks, who designed the 2012 Olympic Cauldron and London Garden Bridge, said they approached it for advice as a designer with experience creating moments of national significance.

He said the meeting was not intended to be a memorial plan, but rather to seek appropriate ideas.

