White House Chief of Staff: US “will find ways” to get remaining Americans out of Afghanistan





Klain told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that the administration believes there are “about 100” Americans still in Afghanistan and said he hopes if Qatar will resume service. air to and from Kabul, Afghanistan, in the coming days, Americans might be able to take these flights.

“We are going to find ways to get them out – those who want to go – to get them out of Afghanistan. We know that many of them have family members, many of them want to stay, but those who want to leave, we’re going to get them out, ”he told Bash, echoing President Joe Biden, who said last week that getting the Americans out was now a diplomatic rather than a military mission.

Klain’s comments come nearly a week after the United States withdrew all U.S. troops from Afghanistan to meet the August 31 deadline to leave the country. Although US forces have flown an extensive airlift to force thousands of Americans and Afghan allies out of the country, some have been left behind, presenting a continuing challenge to the United States, which is now out of business. military presence in the country. Pressed by Bash over reports that the Taliban, who now controls Afghanistan, are systematically hunting down and killing Afghans who have worked with the United States during the 20 years of the US military presence there, Klain did not dispute information, but said the administration continues to work to try to get these people out of the country.

“Dana, we – there are all kinds of reports coming in. We are in close communication with our sources and our contacts in Afghanistan to try to get these SIVs out, to get them out safely,” Klain said. referring to Special Immigrant Visa Holders. “We will continue to work to move these SIVs out of the country.”

Biden’s senior aide also touted the US military’s “historic airlift,” which pulled 124,000 people out of Afghanistan within weeks after the Taliban took control of the country. But a senior State Department official said last week that “the majority” of Afghans who worked for the United States during their 20-year military campaign there were likely left behind in the chaotic and hasty evacuation.

There were at least 20,000 SIV candidates in the pipeline prior to the US withdrawal, and the State Department has not provided an accurate count of how many evacuees from Afghanistan fall into this category.

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger lambasted the administration in a separate State of the Union interview on Sunday, telling Bash that failure to completely evacuate all SIV candidates from Afghanistan before the States- United not withdrawing troops represents a “shameful moment in America”.

“It’s America’s reputation. It’s going to last a long time. It’s going to be a stain on our country,” said Kinzinger, an air force veteran who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Illinois congressman also said he had not heard from the administration after sending letters to Secretaries of State and Defense requesting clarification on who was evacuated and who has not been.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

