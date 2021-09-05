What can I do?: Afghan refugees in Britain fear those left behind | refugees





Returning to Afghanistan, Hasib Nooralam had a high career and was serving as head of juvenile crime in the Office of the Attorney General when the Taliban came to power.

After a risky trip to the airport, he evacuated to the UK last week, but he’s not sure what the future holds. I was relieved to come here, but I lost a lot. I lost my job, my position, everything. He said in a hotel room in central London where he was quarantined. I was in a very good position in Afghanistan but it is so hard to find a job in the UK.

He said Taliban members were especially dangerous for prosecutors who were sent to prison after being ousted in 2001. I am receiving calls from many colleagues asking for help in escaping the Taliban. I’m worried about them all. especially women; I’ve lost their future, lost their job, and I’m convinced they should stay home.

Nuralam was one of the lucky ones to board an evacuation plane from Kabul Airport after waiting almost 24 hours outside the gate. It was scary. I have seen the Taliban beat people, women, old people and young people. That was the first time a man had hit a woman, he said. They hit me two or three times.

For many, the relief of arriving in England was overwhelmed by the fear of those left behind. Another refugee at the hotel requested anonymity to protect the family the Taliban was seeking. Don’t reveal my name. He said he would lose his life.

He worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was educated in England, making him a target for the Taliban. He studied at the University of Essex at the age of 14 and received degrees from the University of Leicester and York.

All that information doesn’t know who told whom. But when the government collapsed, they were looking for me and I hid for days. They branded me as a British spy, he said.

His elderly mother and two sisters are imprisoned in Afghanistan with his brother, who has a wife and children. My brother was arrested 3 days ago when the Taliban came to find me. I don’t know what happened to him. His mother’s phone had been off for days, he said. I have to accept that I will die if I surrender myself.

The media say there is an amnesty, but they are investigating all families that have ties to the UK or US governments.

He urged the British government to provide additional help and support to the people of Afghanistan in relation to Britain, where families are at risk. He said he wanted the UK government to at least consider our difficulties and difficulties. This is one example. There are 1,000 people in a similar situation right now, facing the same or perhaps worse.

I am afraid of my family, but I am grateful that I arrived safely with the fear that I would surely die after a long wait outside the airport gate. It was like being trapped between hell and paradise, he said. Every few seconds they were firing guns. Everyone was on the floor of the street and beating people.

He is using his quarantined time to find a way to get his family to a safe place. I haven’t slept in over 4 hours. Every time I sleep, nightmares come. The pressure is unimaginable. Oh my God? No choice.

