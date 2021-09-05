



Putin has already secured much of what he wants from negotiations with Germany and the US, which critics have denounced as the later “Yalta”. The pact leaves Ukraine to fate, despite official promises from its Western allies that the Kremlin will not allow the Kremlin to weaponize the energy stream once Nord Stream 2 begins to flow. Putin is testing its credibility and committing murder.

European gas inventories are typically 80-90% of capacity at this stage in September after the summer replenishment period. The stock is still only 58.6% in Germany and 48.4% in the Netherlands this year, according to daily data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

The UK is higher at 89.3% after a joint push to rebuild its reserves in August, but the overall level is too small to provide a limited security margin.

SNAMs Alver said the UK government made a major mistake in refusing to fund the repair of the UK’s largest gas storage cave in the Ruff off the coast of Yorkshire. This was the decision that Centrica decided to close in 2017. Britain has been blessed with: He said he was aware of the North Sea’s geological characteristics, but was not taking advantage of these advantages and had now to rely on German and Dutch stockpiles.

Martien Visser, head of corporate strategy at European energy operator Gasunie, said that trade experience requires each country to maintain reserves equal to 20% of its annual turnover. The UK has only 3pc, half of which is in the terminal’s operating inventory rather than in crisis reserves. The country cannot survive more than a few days without fresh imports when it encounters another beast from the east.

The UK is not good enough for its own needs. The real risk will be in February, March and April. I’m a little worried. The market isn’t sure if Europe will have enough gas when the cold winter comes, Visser said.

The UK government thought it could rely on LNG from Qatar and the US to fill the shortfall. Under normal circumstances, this should be enough, but Covid has disrupted the LNG market.

East Asian demand has pushed the spot price to an all-time high of $20 per MMBtu, which is surprising for the low season. The UK has to compete with China and other Asian countries in extreme conditions. Bank of Americas Mr Blanch said the fuse for the LNG market has blown as the winter season approaches.

In principle, the UK could rely on gas and electricity interconnections to meet winter energy demand, whose flows are automatically regulated through a price mechanism. However, Brussels has politicized the interconnect as a tool of pressure in the Brexit negotiations, and French President Emmanuel Macron has since repeated the threat to the fish.

