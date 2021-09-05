Meet the teens returning to the 2021 US Open





NEW YORK – With all eyes on Novak Djokovic and his quest for the Calendar Slam, three teenagers created their own storylines at this year’s US Open.

It’s been an impressive run – 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to beat one of the top three players in the US Open (Stefanos Tsitsipas); Leylah Fernandez, who turns 19 on Sunday, defeated defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka; and Emma Raducanu reached the round of 16 for the second consecutive Grand Slam.

And all three are pushing each other, as Raducanu told the media after her dominant third round victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

“Having so many young players coming up is really great for the game because it shows how strong this next generation is,” she said. “I wanted to join them in week two as well, so that was a bit more motivation.”

Raducanu will take on Shelby Rogers on Monday, who upset world number one Ash Barty. Alcaraz takes on qualifier Peter Gojowczyk and Fernandez takes on 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber.

Here’s everything you need to know about the teens storming New York City ahead of their next games:

Age: 18 Ranking: 55 Projected ranking after 3rd round victory: 50 Country: Spain

Tennis idol: Rafael Nadal. “He has always been my idol and is still my idol.”

Moment he knew he had succeeded: playing against Nadal on his 18th birthday at the Madrid Open in May. “It’s amazing to spend my birthday playing against Rafa, learning from him, playing for Madrid. It could [be] better if i could win, but i really appreciate[ed it]. I really learned from him, and I think this game made me grow as a player. I’m really happy to spend my birthday like this. “

Best advice he has received: from former Spain player Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is Alcaraz’s coach, on continuing the offense and controlling points. “A lot of players on these important points stick together: they don’t want to make a mistake, so they wait for their opponent to make one. Personally, I like to go there, I think it’s the right way – – at least the point ended in my conditions and I think the opponent might be a little afraid to see you go for it and put him under pressure. Juan Carlos tells me that every day, to be aggressive in key moments. ” – Alcaraz told Tennismajors.com.

Leisure outside tennis: Golf. “When I have the time and I don’t have training I like to play golf. I’m so bad but I really like to play.”

Number of Instagram followers: 187,000

Age: 19 (September 5th is her 19th birthday) Ranking: 73 Projected ranking after third round victory: 52 Country: Canada

Tennis idol: Justine Henin. “A trainer once compared my game to hers, so I looked for her and fell in love with her game and how she is, and she has always been my role model on YouTube.”

The moment she knew she’d done it: Talk to Venus Williams. “It was really scary for me the first time I spoke to Venus. [Venus and Serena] are several Grand Slam champions, legends. I’ve admired them and watched them for so long, ever since I started playing tennis, my whole life basically, and having a conversation with them was very scary for me. I think it’s worse than a tennis match. But she is super nice, she is very supportive. It was almost as if she understood my struggle. It was so cool talking to him and now when we cross paths we say hello. “

Best advice she ever received: From her parents. Her father, Jorge, who is Ecuadorian, was a footballer and coached Fernandez as a child, and her mother, who is Filipino, wanted her to play tennis. “With the help of my dad, he who was learning with me and also my mom, they were all there and just cheered me on and told me if I want to stop playing tennis I can. He just wants to. that I’m improving, keep correcting, keep competing. He said that was going to happen a lot, that he was going to put me in awkward positions during training and it’s up to me to fight and find ways When I said I wanted to be professional this is the place I wanted That’s why it pushes me a little more every day, every year, ”Fernandez told CBC.

Hobbies outside tennis: Watching movies with your family. “I love comedy and I love action movies. And I really love the classic 80s movies, ‘Sixteen Candles’,’ Can’t Buy Me Love ‘and of course there’s also’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. ‘”

Number of Instagram followers: 31,300

Age: 18 Ranking: 150 Projected ranking after 3rd round victory: 100 Country: Great Britain

Tennis idol: Simona Halep and Li Na. “I want to be athletic like Halep. I feel like I have a good base right now but a lot of things to improve and also Li Na – I’m a huge fan of her game. She has such powerful punches. She did it all and she was also very athletic in a more aggressive way. I loved her mentality, she never complained. That’s something I aspire to. “

Moment she knew she had succeeded: training with Garbine Muguruza. “I was so happy to be able to punch with her and see how intense she was. It definitely clicked in my head. ‘Wow, this is the level I need to train at. I have to be too. intense if I want to achieve anything at a distance close to what she has. I think that was definitely a little twist in my head. I even had the opportunity to strike with her again. ‘made me feel really good to have produced the first hit. “

Best advice she ever received: From her parents. His father, who is Romanian, and his mother, who is Chinese, instilled discipline in Raducanu. “My mother always instilled in me a lot of discipline and respect for others,” Raducanu said. “I think having parents like me, they always push me. They have high expectations. I’ve always tried to live up to it. And I hope I made them proud this week.… I think that it does. Really helped me, the mentality that they both bring. They both come from very hard-working countries. “

Leisure outside tennis: karting and motocross. “I started my very short karting career in a bus garage in Streatham before going on a good track,” she told The Sunday Times. “From the age of nine, I started motocross in a forest somewhere for a year. All this alongside tennis.”

Number of Instagram followers: 424,000

