COVID-19: UK records 37,011 new cases and 68 more coronavirus-related deaths, showing daily figures | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has recorded 37,011 new COVID cases and an additional 68 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to the 37,578 infections and 120 deaths reported yesterday and 33,196 patients and 61 deaths reported at this time last week.

Additionally, another 39,752 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 48,245,337 (88.8% of those aged 16 and over in the UK).

And 127,156 people got their second jab yesterday, and 43,378,193 were fully vaccinated (79.8% of those 16 and older).

According to the latest data, 985 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital on August 31, with 6,566 hospitalizations in the last 7 days, an increase of 3.7% from the previous week.

In the 28 days since the pandemic began in the UK, a total of 133,229 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 6,978,126 laboratory-confirmed cases.

It comes after the minister told Sky News that vaccine passports would be introduced to large venues to avoid winter closures.

Nadhim Zahawi told Trevor Phillips on Sunday that the government wants to avoid a situation where businesses have to keep opening and closing their doors in a short amount of time.

The Vaccine Minister also said that no decision had been made on whether to provide a COVID-19 jab to all 12 to 15 year-olds, he stressed, and parental consent is required if this happens.

Meanwhile, Gordon Brown said leaders of the seven Western economies should meet in the next two weeks to prepare to send millions of doses of vaccine to Africa to prevent the coronavirus from “ghosting” their countries.

The former Labor prime minister has argued that unless vaccination rates in Africa improve, new strains like the Delta may emerge and head west.

He told Trevor Phillips that up to one billion doses ordered from Europe and North America will be available by December, when they must be used in African countries.

And he said that doesn’t mean that children over 12 in the UK will have to go without a jab if provided, and it won’t affect the booster program either.

In another development, a major health care agency said there was no need to require all NHS staff to have a coronavirus jab.

Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Coalition, which represents the front-line healthcare systems in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, told Sky News that this is not an issue to be addressed.

He noted that the government is set to begin consultations to expand mandatory COVID-19 immunization requirements from nursing home staff to NHS staff.

