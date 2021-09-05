Oil boom remakes North Dakota County the fastest growing US





WATFORD CITY, ND (AP) First came the thugs and other oilfield workers, almost all of them men.

Lured by steady wages as the nation emerged from the Great Recession, they filled a few McKenzie County motel rooms, then began sleeping in cars, tents, trailers, all to hide from the chilly cutting wind. the prairie of North Dakota. Once empty, the dirt roads were suddenly blocked by tankers. Crime rates have skyrocketed.

Soon everything changed again: the spouses and children of the workers arrived. Classrooms have swelled. Apartment buildings have sprung up next to oil platforms. And the newcomers have made this community of the northern plains their own.

The growth has made McKenzie the fastest growing county in the past decade, according to the Census Bureau. It swept like a devil of twisted dust, shattering the rural innocence of a region known for its inhospitable winters and long summer days perfect for cultivating crops. But it also brought youth, diversity and better wages, breathing new life into sleepy cities that had been losing population since the 1930s.

Dana Amon, who grew up in a double-width trailer on a farm on the outskirts of the county seat, Watford City, remembers riding her horse through fields now dotted with modest housing plots lit at night by torches from the wells of oil nearby.

Our little town just exploded, she said.

FIGHTS AND FRÉZIE

Since the boom began in 2010, jobs in McKenzie County have followed one another with the evolution of oil. Crude prices peaked the last decade at over $ 130 a barrel, fell below $ 40, then rebounded before falling back when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

McKenzie has never stopped growing.

The town of Watford perched on a cliff, its skyline defined by a pair of grain elevators spilling out into the surrounding farmland. The flat and largely arid landscape of Amons’ childhood now includes mile after mile of labor camps, malls, housing estates, hotels, truck parks and warehouses.

When brawls became frequent in bars along Main Street and deadly wrecks became commonplace on highways, people like Amon began to lock their doors at night.

Ten years later, the frenzy set in. The distrust of residents and new arrivals has diminished. Along the way, lives mingled through school events, church services and on the sidelines of youth football matches.

I tell the locals, if you fire me, I’m not leaving. This is my hometown, said Yolanda Rojas, from Tucson, Ariz., Who followed her husband to McKenzie County with their five children a year after getting an oilfield job.

From 2010 to 2014, the amount of crude produced in the county increased by 1,800%. By the end of the decade, census figures show its population more than doubled to 14,704.

Rojas and her husband, Ruben Vega, saved enough money to open a Mexican restaurant in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit. The business was on the verge of failure when Rojas reached out to the community on social media. The people of Watford City have stepped up to help, regularly ordering take out food to keep the family afloat.

Many of the clients were Hispanic and unknown to Rojas. It wasn’t until census data came out that she learned that the number of Hispanics had increased tenfold over the decade, a dramatic cultural shift for a community long dominated by farmers of northern European descent.

Hispanics now make up about 10% of the population, roughly equal to the Native American Indians of the county, which includes part of the Fort Berthold reservation. The three tribes of the reserve, the Mandan, the Hidatsa and the Arikara, have their roots in the region long before the first European settlers.

A BIG ENLARGED FAMILY

Oil was first discovered in McKenzie County in the 1950s, but it was the fracking revolution that opened up once-inaccessible crude reserves and turned North Dakota into a global player in l ‘energy. Tens of billions of barrels of oil have yet to be tapped, government estimates, and new wells continue to be drilled.

County officials say the growth is far from over. Enrollment has tripled over the past decade and is expected to double again by 2030.

Pump jacks pulling oil from the ground dot the landscape across the 2,860 square mile (7,400 square kilometer) counties. Bordered by the Yellowstone River to the north, Lake Sakakawea to the east, and Montana to the west, McKenzie is larger than Delaware.

Howdy Lawlar, who chairs the McKenzie County Commission and whose family has grown wheat and raised cattle in northwest Watford City for five generations, recalled widespread frustration among farmers as thousands of oil trucks clogged roads not designed for such traffic.

Leaving his farm and trying to turn left into Watford City, Lawlar could wait an hour for a traffic disruption.

Bypasses have been built to reduce traffic jams. Pipelines have been installed to replace tank trucks. At the height of the boom, nearly 4,000 trucks crisscrossed the town of Watford daily. Recent counts have counted just over 320 trucks per day.

More police officers have been hired to maintain order and new schools have been built to remove students from temporary trailers.

I feel like I’m becoming a big extended family, said Lawlar. This is a good thing.”

But as most families age, this one has become younger, with a median age of 30 compared to 39 in 2010. It is also more prosperous, with median household income increasing by 61% to nearly 78,000. $, according to census data.

The money attracted JT Smith, a 31-year-old man from the Fort Worth, Texas area who worked in an oil field in McKenzie County six years ago. His parents had moved to North Dakota for oil work several years earlier. At first he found the area dark and unappealing.

Smith returned to Texas, where his wife and two children had stayed, vowing he would never return.

STAY FOR THE COMMUNITY

A few years later, another job offer in North Dakota reached him, so he decided to try again. This time he brought his family and the rhythms of their life became comfortable.

JT Smith leaves before nightfall for his job as an oilfield safety advisor, climbing into a white company van and joining crowds of nearly identical vans that deploy to oil rigs every morning, gas processing plants and pipeline construction projects in western North Dakota.

An hour later, Smiths’ 10-year-old son boards a falling school bus with dozens of others and directs students to a sparkling new elementary and high school complex on the outskirts of town.

Smith and his wife, Virginia, have been deeply involved in the Assembly of God Church, which has doubled in size in recent years to around 400 members. Their children made friends through a mixed martial arts gym.

Now, when the Smiths go to the grocery store, they’re bound to meet half a dozen friends. This is one of many glimpses of the lingering charm of a small town.

You’ve been here a month and everyone knows you, says Virginia Smith.

Despite the drastic changes over the past decade, the open landscape around the town of Watford retains a sense of estrangement.

As Lawlar, the chairman of the county commission, was recently working to replace a barbed wire fence bordering wheat fields stretching as far as the eye could see, the only sign of industry was the occasional rumble of a truck on a road. distant.

Locusts appeared in front of Lawlar as he walked silently along the fence. His farm worker, Charlie Lewis, walked heavily in a Bobcat which they used to push steel fence posts into the dry land.

Lewis came to work in the oil fields, then took a job with Lawlar when crude prices fell. He plans to make this place his home and start a family.

People come for work and stay for the community, Lewis said. The only time I think of going back is when it’s 40 below.

