Northern Ireland has the biggest sweets in all of England, new research shows.

Northern Ireland residents spend the largest portion of their grocery store on sweet treats, spending 23% more than the least expensive London and Yorkshires.

Maxima Kitchen Equipment’s study also used new ONS data on household spending from 2018 to 2020 to find the regions that spend the most on meat, fruit, vegetables and alcohol.

Scotland, the Northeast and the Western Midlands are the UK’s second most sweet drink enthusiasts, spending 15% more on sweets, chocolate, ice cream and other confectionery than London and Yorkshire.

Northern Ireland is also where most of the UK’s shopping budget is spent on meat.

Households in Northern Ireland spend 25% more on meat than households in London and Yorkshire, where they consume the least overall meat.

London is the area that devotes the largest portion of its weekly shops to fruits and vegetables. London households spend 37.5% more on fruits and vegetables than Northern Irish households, which spend the smallest amount of their weekly shopping budget on fruits and vegetables.

London is also the king of carbohydrates, spending more (10%) of its food budget on items like bread, pasta and rice than any other part of the UK.

Scotland is the biggest spender on alcohol and tobacco, with residents spending more than a fifth of their weekly food budget, 50% more than London, the least-bought alcohol and tobacco.

