US citizens, legal residents left in Afghanistan





EL CAJON, California It is a miracle that Mohammad Faizi, his wife and five children returned unharmed to El Cajon Valley, a suburb of San Diego.

Faizi, a green card holder with U.S. citizen children, recounted the heartbreaking escape at a press conference this week, detailing what the family faced.

What You Need to Know The government estimates that around 200 US citizens have been left behind in Afghanistan. Now that the Qatari government has taken control of Kabul airport, Representative Darrell Issa hopes they can resume civilian flights soon. District

It all started when Faizi’s family traveled to Afghanistan in the summer to visit relatives. Then, in mid-August, their return flight to the United States was canceled.

“I called the American Embassy and explained the situation to them,” Faizi said. “They said, ‘Find a way and get out of Kabul or Afghanistan.’ So unfortunately all the doors were closed. All the borders were closed. “

Day after day, along with thousands of other Afghans, Faizi’s family lined up in the heat to try and enter the airport with people screaming, collapsing and dying around them.

“There were over 10,000 people who tried to go through the little gate,” he said.

And when they finally got to the front, the family came face to face with the Taliban.

“It was really difficult for us to get through the Taliban gate,” Faizi said. “They said to us, ‘Why are you leaving Afghanistan? Why don’t you stay here with us? ‘ I told them, ‘This is our country. It is my nation. We live there, so we have to get out of here. ‘”

Faizi’s family were allowed into the airport and spent days at the base.

“No shelter, nothing,” Faizi said. “Just two blankets and seven people. No sleep. Nothing.”

After four days, the family boarded a return plane. The experience is something they will never forget.

“I want to thank the people who helped us in Afghanistan, especially the Marines,” Faizi said. “I mean sorry for those people who lost their lives, whether sailors or Afghans. They are all part of our family.”

While he is grateful to the El Cajon Valley Union School District and the local politicians who aided their escape, Faizi can’t help but think about the people who were unable to evacuate.

“I am here physically, but I am in Afghanistan mentally because my family has been left behind.”

Despite President Joe Biden’s promise, the government estimates that around 200 U.S. citizens have been left behind in Afghanistan, but veteran-led relief groups say that number is too low and ignores permanent legal residents with green cards or pre-authorized afghans. and their families.

Among those who remain are three classmates of Faizi’s children.

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, one of the politicians who helped Faizi and other families escape, has said we must act for those who are still stuck.

“The question is, have we made a promise, and have we broken that promise? said Issa. “We have a responsibility to the Afghan people.

Now that the Qatari government has taken control of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, Issa hopes he can soon restart civilian flights and get out the remaining eligible Americans and Afghans.

“People are suffering there, over a thousand people are being left behind, SIV (Special Immigrant Visas),” Faizi said. “Most of them were working with the US military, coalition forces, NATO, and they left them behind. I don’t know why.”

Faizi said he didn’t know why he, his wife and children were the lucky ones who were able to escape with their lives. He simply thanks God for the miracle and hopes the rest will be saved soon.

