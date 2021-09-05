USA reduce Solheim Cup deficit even as Korda struggles





TOLEDO, Ohio The United States rallied in the Solheim Cup on Sunday morning, winning three of four alternative shootouts to carve out a big place in the defending champion Europe built on day one.

Lexi Thompson’s 30-foot curling putt on the 17th par 4 closed a 2-1 win for herself and teammate Brittany Altomare. It also highlighted an emotional rally for the Americans as the United States shot 6 1 / 2-5 1/2 ahead of the afternoon’s four-ball session.

Austin Ernst and Danielle Kang edged Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom 1, and Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas passed Matilda Castren and Anna Nordqvist on the bottom nine for a 3-1 victory.

At one point, the Europeans led in all four matches. Only the team of Leona Maguire and Mel Reid held on. The two world No.1 breakthroughs Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing 5 and 4 while Maguire, a Solheim Cup rookie, improved to 3-0 this weekend.

Maguire and Reid will play together again in the afternoon’s four-ball matches. Korda, meanwhile, will get a well-deserved break.

The 23-year-old, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last month, made a series of unusual mistakes. She pitched from a fairway bunker on the fourth par 4 out of bounds, landed an approach shot in the seventh par 4, and had an uphill chip from the fringe on the ninth par 4 just halfway through the front hole hit the reverse gear.

The only bright spot for Korda came on an eagle putt on the 13th par-5 from the same spot which led to a bit of controversy on day one. Korda’s putt from the right-back of the green in Saturday’s four-ball session was hanging to the lip. Sagstrom approached and picked it up, a violation of a rule that allows players to wait at least 10 seconds before scoring or grabbing a ball that appears about to enter.

The violation meant Korda and Ewing won the hole and turned out to be the sidelines in what became a 1-up victory. Korda called the situation embarrassing, but US captain Pat Hurst stressed that would not be a problem in the future.

Maybe, but Korda was hardly alike on Sunday morning and will be absent for the first time in his brief Solheim Cup career in the afternoon.

With Korda struggling, his teammates took over. Ernst and Kang turned a one-hole deficit into a one-hole lead after wins on the 13th and 14th and held the rest of the course. It was the only game of the morning that reached the 18th green a day after seven of eight games reached the last hole.

It looked like the 18th would be required for Altomare and Thompson before Thompson struggled to do anything major on the smooth Inverness greens dropped in his birdie putt to seal the game against Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen.

Salas and Kupcho were down 2 after seven holes, but took four straight wins over No.14-17, the latest on a birdie putt from Salas that rekindled America’s hopes of reclaiming the Cup they had lost. at Gleneagles two years ago.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

