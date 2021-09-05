Prime Minister seeks to defend Britain’s role in Kabul withdrawal





UK Politics and Policy Updates

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to defend Britain’s role in the chaotic western withdrawal from Afghanistan in a speech to the House of Commons on Monday.

The prime minister and his government have come under scrutiny since the Taliban took control of Kabul in early August, prompting Western forces to evacuate citizens, staff and other eligible Afghans.

“We will use all economic, political and diplomatic means to protect our country from danger and to help the people of Afghanistan,” Johnson told MPs.

At the FT Weekend summer festival, former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major came amid a chorus of criticism of the retreat to the West, describing it as “strategically very stupid and morally incompressible”.

Johnson will appreciate the “courage and ingenuity” of those airlifted from Kabul. He will also update the Commons about the government’s new resettlement program, which aims to help up to 20,000 Afghans live in the UK over the next few years.

The fall of Kabul was particularly humiliating for the United States and its allies. That’s because the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York that triggered the invasion of Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden is hiding, were approaching the 20th anniversary this week.

Many security experts believe that allowing the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan has made Western countries more vulnerable to future attacks.

Sir Alex Younger, former director of the British foreign intelligence agency MI6, described the withdrawal as “naive at best and reckless at worst”.

Sir Alex told Times Radio on Sunday: . . No matter how hard and humiliated we may feel, we must never make that mistake again.”

The former director of spying did not question the extensive withdrawal strategy first launched when Donald Trump was president of the United States, but said the “executions were unnecessary self-harm”.

“The idea that a sudden start equals a clean break seems naive at best and very reckless at worst, and frankly I can’t get my head around it,” he said.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs and Selection Committee, said he did not believe the government’s claim that British citizens and former staff still hoped to leave Afghanistan, which is now “less than a hundred”. Optimistically low figures”.

A Conservative lawmaker told Sky News that attempts to expatriate allies are becoming increasingly difficult as the Taliban begin using biometric data left behind by the West to target individuals.

British military commander General Nick Carter admitted that all Western powers were “wrong” in not predicting the rate at which the Afghan government would collapse.

“Even the Taliban didn’t expect the situation to change so quickly,” he told the BBC on Sunday. “There has been a lot of talk about the failure of intelligence. . . There were several scenarios that could happen, and one of them would certainly be a collapse and a state fracture. It was the speed that surprised us, and I think we didn’t really understand what the Taliban were doing.”

Johnson will also thank the 150,000 British soldiers and women who have served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. He will also announce an additional £5m to help military charities.

“Thanks to their efforts, there has been no terrorist attack on this country or its western allies in Afghanistan in 20 years,” he said. “They have done the British Army’s first duty to keep our people safe and they and their families should be proud of all they have done.”

