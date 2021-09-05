Pfizer on track for US vaccine recalls, Moderna lagging behind, Fauci says





WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Reuters) – U.S. infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday authorities would likely get the regulatory green light soon to administer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer (PFE.N ), although The Moderna Recall (MRNA.O) might take a bit longer.

Asked about CBS ‘”Face the Nation” about President Joe Biden’s goal of giving booster shots starting September 20, Fauci said that “in some ways” it remains the plan.

But he said that while Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted the necessary booster injection data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna has yet to complete the process. Fauci said he hopes to deliver both vaccines when the booster doses roll out, but if Moderna does not complete the process by September 20, Moderna boosters will be administered later.

Moderna and the FDA did not immediately return emails seeking comment. In a statement released Wednesday, Moderna said it had “initiated its submission” of recall data to the FDA.

Dr.Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions at the office building of the Dirksen Senate in Washington, DC, USA on July 20, 2021. Stefani Reynolds / Pool via REUTERS

How – or even if – giving boosters has become a thorny issue as COVID-19 continues to kill unvaccinated people around the world. Read more

Last month, the Biden administration announced that it would begin offering boosters to Americans by September 20, usurping the process by which the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention typically decide on these. questions, current and former FDA scientists and CDC advisory committee members. told Reuters.

Scientists are still debating how much extra immunity boosters are provided and whether all Americans should get another injection, rather than just those at high risk for serious illness.

Speaking on Sunday, Fauci stressed that both boosters were supposed to be safe, but the FDA and other officials would study the data to make sure.

“When you have to allow the American public to receive an intervention, you want to make sure you are absolutely certain,” he said.

Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

