UK employers plan to return to white collar jobs





Bosses across the City of London are hoping that most employees will start spending minimal time in their offices this month, combining incentives like social events and free food with a policy of requiring a minimum number of days of attendance.

More than four-fifths of employees who reported that employees were still telecommuting in July, according to a survey of more than 1,000 managers by the Chartered Management Institute, “at least” asked some to return to work in September said that he would receive

Ann Francke, Head of CMI, said, “Big bang tangible returns are largely ruled out … the office is still considered an essential part of working life and a place to connect with colleagues, learn from each other, collaborate and socialize.”

Management is encouraged by rising employee immunization rates despite rising infection rates. This is in contrast to countries such as the United States, where many companies such as Google and Apple are delaying their reinstatement until the new year.

A number of UK companies have created a hybrid working model that will launch this month. Most want to have staff in the office 2-4 days a week.

Asset manager Abrdn said the office will be shifting to “mixed work” starting Monday.

“We expect this to be about two days a week. [in the office] “Most of my colleagues plan to increase it to three days a week by 2022, starting in early September.”

Another wealth manager, Janus Henderson, offered similar guidance, but some employees said they were already getting more than that.

Law firm Slotter-Ann May told London staff they had to work three to four days a week starting Monday.

Rival Clifford Chance will adopt a 50:50 “agile” split between telecommuting and office work starting Monday, with insurance companies Legal and General pursuing a similar approach.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, which oversees Square Mile, said the city’s streets, public transport, and much busier bars and restaurants suggest a return to the office is accelerating.

“Operating under Covid-19 safety rules, Guildhall’s own office is now so busy that some employees have found no desks,” she added.

According to Transport for London, subway travel has increased over the past month, despite a normal slowdown in August. The 8 a.m.-9 a.m. rush hour last week was more than 10% higher than the previous week, but still 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

Laura Hinton, chief human resources officer at advisory firm PwC, said 10 to 15 percent of the group’s employees come to the office on a given day, and about a third come to the office at least once a week.

“I imagine that by the end of September, most people will be in the office at least two days a week,” she said.

According to an official familiar with the plan, “the majority” of Bank of America employees will return in September and October. Employees receive 30 days’ notice that they will be invited back to the office to make “personal living arrangements.”

Citi expects that most London employees will now start coming to the Canary Wharf offices at least three days a week, and French bank Société Générale will ask its employees to come to the office an average of two to three days a week.

Other financial services companies such as Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, Lloyds, Aviva, Santander and NatWest all anticipate an increase in the number of employees in their offices as they announce their hybrid work plans this fall.

Intentions are not always pure. One financial services chairman said he was concerned that employees weren’t working as hard at home as they would in the office. He said efforts to return workers to full-time employment as close to full-time as possible by the end of the year will quickly expand.

The president of one Big Four accounting firm admitted that despite its hybrid work policy, he was battling his instinct to go to the office every day to avoid making employees feel obligated to work full-time.

The government has suspended telecommuting training in the summer, but has advised businesses on how to return workers to COVID-19-safe workplaces.

The government has also said that it is “gradually increasing the number of employees in the workplace while maintaining the flexibility of working from home where appropriate,” but officials face their own choices about their future working in Whitehall.

Each department is writing its own approach to hybrid work. An official said, “For example, there will be no order to work three days in the office and two days at home.”

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has delayed plans to introduce a weekly “Team Day” this month, when employees return to Threadneedle Street.

From BT and Bank of America to Axa and Allianz, companies are recommending, but not compulsory, vaccination for UK employees. “Our lawyers and human resources department have come to the conclusion that we can’t really require you to look at immunizations, and the situation is slightly different culturally than in the United States, where immunizations are generally mandatory,” said one banker.

Because of the UK’s high vaccination rates, HSBC has decided not to require its employees to be vaccinated or tested before returning to their UK offices. However, for large events, proof of double immunization status and lateral flow testing is essential, the bank said.

Businesses are still enforcing Covid safety rules in their offices as concerns about infection continue among their employees, but workplaces are easing some of their requirements this month.

Advisory firm Deloitte is set to end social distancing in most UK offices this week, while rivals PwC and KPMG are urging employees to wear masks in confined spaces such as elevators and toilets, but not when moving aisles. It is recommended.

KPMG is providing a designated desk for those who are inconvenient to lift social distancing. PwC is considering piloting a similar plan.

“It’s kind of a balance,” Hinton said. “If you encourage people to come back to collaborate, [and] Being able to sit in different parts of a building to socialize with co-workers and keep a distance doesn’t really do that.”

Daniel Thomas, Stephen Morris, Ian Smith, Attracta Mooney, Michael Odwire, Jim Pickard, Owen Walker

