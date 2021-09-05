US Open day seven | Reuters





Sep 5, 2021; Flushing, NY, United States; Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, with a ring on her finger, prepares to serve Romanian Simona Halep (not pictured) on day seven of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept. 5 (Reuters) – Highlights from Day 7 of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT):

2210 FERNANDEZ IN THE QUARTER-FINAL

Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez stormed her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2 victory over 16th seed Angelique Kerber.

Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, will next face Ukraine’s fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

1935 MEDVEDEV WALKS ON

Second seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory over Briton Dan Evans.

The Russian will next face Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp, who beat Argentina’s 11th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1 to reach the last eight of a major tournament for the first time.

1735 SVITOLINA TOO GOOD FOR HALEP

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina easily knocked out former world number one Simona Halep in straight sets, winning 6-3 6-3 in 76 minutes.

1545 THE GAME RESUMES AFTER A LIGHT RAIN ON THE OUTSIDE TERRAIN

Two doubles matches – on court 17 and the grandstand – resumed after being briefly interrupted by rain.

Heavy rain is not expected on the seventh day.

Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, edited by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge

