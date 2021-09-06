US citizens and Afghans await evacuation flights from northern countries





About 1,000 people, including dozens of U.S. citizens and Afghans holding visas to the United States or other countries, remained stranded in Afghanistan for the fifth day on Sunday as they awaited permission to leave the United States. Taliban. The heist reflects the challenges of foreign governments working with the group, which has yet to form a government.

Negotiations to allow the planes to depart, involving officials from the Taliban, the United States and Qatar, dragged on for days, leaving the evacuees in increasingly precarious limbo, according to representatives of organizations attempting to put them to safety.

The plight of passengers hoping to leave the country from the airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif mirrors that of thousands of people who were unable to board planes from Kabul, the capital, after Taliban militants captured the city the day before the US troop withdrawal.

The US withdrawal and the end of the two-decade war in Afghanistan has been overshadowed by chaotic efforts to airlift tens of thousands of Americans and their allies fleeing Islamist fighters, many of whom fear limiting women’s rights and others once they’re officially back in Power.

The Biden administration has been criticized for leaving the American and Afghan allies behind after the last troops left on August 30.

The confusion surrounding the departure of chartered planes from Mazar reflects the chaos in Afghanistan resulting from the departure of the United States and its Western allies and fears that the Taliban will not keep their promises to respect human rights and not persecute Afghans who cooperated with the US-backed government.

The reason the Taliban want to prevent these people from leaving is probably because they intend to punish them for their cooperation with the United States, said Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official who worked with the Dunkirk Task Force group to help evacuate Afghans from the country. If the Taliban are really using people as a bargaining chip, Mulroy said, it is unacceptable.

Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas and a prominent member of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, suggested in a Fox News interview on Sunday that the Taliban was blocking six planes from leaving Afghanistan, effectively restraining Americans Held hostage.

The state has authorized these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport, McCaul said, adding that he believed the problem was turning into hostage-taking.

Mr McCaul said the Taliban wanted something in return for approving the planes to take off. He said he believed they were seeking full recognition from the United States of America.

But the State Department and organizers on the ground in Qatar denied Mr McCauls’ description of the situation, saying the planes had received the necessary clearance and were awaiting final approval from the Taliban.

The Taliban are not holding planes hostage, said Eric Montalvo, a former US Marine major who is directly involved in arranging the flights.

According to documents reviewed by the New York Times, the US military has approved three flights to take around 1,000 evacuees, including dozens of US citizens, to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Update

Sep 2, 2021, 5:49 pm ET

Qatar has also provided diplomatic clearance for flights to land, but the Taliban must first allow planes to leave Mazar-i-Sharif.

If and when the Taliban agrees to take off, we track that landing sites will be ready to accept expected flights, the State Department said in an email to congressional officials that was reviewed by The New York Times. . He added that the United States no longer controlled the airspace over Afghanistan.

It is a decision by the Taliban to stop flights in Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the email. However, we provide advice and assistance where possible and with an emphasis on the security of private entities working from Mazar.

For those organizations that have worked tirelessly to get at-risk US citizens and Afghans out of the country, the situation has been frustrating and frightening.

Marina LeGree, founder and executive director of Ascend, a non-profit organization that provides athletic and climbing training for women, said 34 people in her group, including girls aged 16 to 23, had traveled. from Kabul to Mazar-i-Sharif in the hope of boarding a plane last week.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 6

Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more on their origin story and their record as leaders.

Who are the Taliban leaders? They are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim. A spokesperson told The Times the group wanted to put their past behind them, but there would be restrictions.

Still, she denied that the evacuees were being held hostage, saying they were free to leave for the airport, as some did. The situation, she says, is becoming more and more dire with each passing day.

The pressure is building. The crowd is growing. It’s just a nasty scene, she said. For us, we cannot go back. The girls are terrified. My daughters are all Hazaras. Return is simply not an option. They are really desperate to leave.

The Hazaras, an ethnic minority, were the target of abuse by the Taliban as the group held power before the US-led invasion in 2001.

Ms LeGree said she is calling on the US government to use its connections to pressure the Taliban to let the contingent leave the country.

I am totally worried. I have teenage girls in there, she says. Surely we have people in the US government who know who to lobby. We cannot fix Afghanistan, but it is something we can fix.

In a statement released on Sunday, the State Department said the United States government had few resources at its disposal to force an evacuation.

We understand the concern many people feel as they attempt to facilitate further charter passages and outings from Afghanistan, the ministry said in its statement. However, we do not have ground personnel, we do not have air assets in the country, we do not control the airspace either over Afghanistan or elsewhere in the region.

Even before the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan ranked low on all lists for protecting women and first in terms of the need for any effort to protect them.

Since coming to power last month, Taliban leaders have sought to convince the world that the harsh regime they imposed during their last time in power, from 1996 to 2001, was a thing of the past. But there have been several reports of abuse of women, and on Saturday, members of the Taliban beat women in Kabul who were protesting for their rights.

As with all Taliban commitments, we focus on actions and not words, the State Department said in its statement, but we remind the Taliban that the entire international community is focused on the issue of find out if they are meeting their commitments.

Reporting was provided by Lara Jakes, Luke Broadwater, Michael Crowley and Julian E. Barnes.

