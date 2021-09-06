UK university attractiveness to threatened international students, research findings





UK University Update

UK universities are facing increasing competition from other countries and are losing their place in the competition to attract international students due to high costs, visa difficulties and limited marketing, officials warned.

The UK’s location, the second most popular destination after the US, is under threat from other institutions that are stepping up their efforts to encourage support, according to analysis by overseas higher education institution Universities UK International.

Universities in Germany, France and the Netherlands are offering a wide range of English courses to international students at a much lower cost, and there is a surge in international students to other countries such as Canada, Russia, China and Turkey.

The group has called for more scholarships, lower visa fees, more jointly promoting the value of UK education and better action to help students find work in the UK after completing their studies.

“We must work hard to restore our position in a diverse country where the UK was the first or second choice but is not now,” said Vivienne Stern, Director of Universities UK International.

The study, published on Monday by her organization, highlights the UK remains attractive and ranks second behind the US with 8% of the global market and 17%. In 2019-20, the UK received 550,000 students from abroad, compared to the government’s global education strategy target of 600,000 by 2030.

However, using the latest comparative data gathered by UNESCO, it is found that between 2017 and 2018, the UK’s market share declined in 16 of the world’s top 21 sending countries and territories, including Nigeria, Pakistan and India.

The next two most popular countries, Australia and Germany, grew much faster in the number of international students. Since then, even on the verge of a near-total halt to international student migration due to the post-2020 coronavirus pandemic, Australia has retreated due to tensions with China, the largest study abroad country.

According to recently released data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas), which oversees applications, the number of students applying by the 30 June deadline for EU students was 28,400, a decrease of 43% compared to the previous year, an increase of 14 from the previous year. . 102,000 cents for non-EU students.

Peter William Walsh, a researcher at Oxford University’s Immigration Observatory, said the trend suggests that the UK is less attractive to EU students. For EU Students”.

He said the rise in non-EU applicants is part of a long-term trend after 2017, but may also reflect post-Brexit visa reforms that allow two years of work after study for international students.

Simon Marginson, professor of higher education at Oxford University, said: “The demand for international education in the UK is very resilient. . .[It]We have an advantage as the heart of English higher education that Western Europe cannot match.”

