Asia shares mixed and manifold implications of US jobs shock

SYDNEY, Sept. 6 (Reuters) – Asian equities got off to a mixed start on Monday as a disappointing US wage report promised to keep policy very loose longer, but also clouded the outlook for growth and inflation global.

A holiday in the United States created slim conditions and kept the largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) flat at the start of trading.

Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) added 1.7%, but South Korea (.KS11) was down 0.1%. Futures on the Nasdaq barely changed, while futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

Investors were still weighing the fallout from the September wages report, which showed a much smaller increase in jobs than expected, but also a pickup in wages. Read more

The latter was enough to push longer-term Treasury yields higher and steeper the yield curve, even though markets believed the Federal Reserve might start declining later.

“Employment decelerated sharply in August, with little indication of a pick-up in labor supply,” Barclays economist Jonathan Millar said. “This puts the Fed in a dilemma as it balances the risks of a sharp slowdown in demand against those of tight supply and inflation.”

“We still expect the Fed to signal a slowdown in September, but we now expect it to start in December, not November. QE will likely end by the middle of 2022.”

The rise in US 10-year yields to 1.32% limited some of the pressure on the dollar due to the poor impression of the wage bill, although its index still touched a one-month low before falling. stabilize at 92.128.

The dollar stayed away from the yen at 109.76, while the euro was firm at $ 1.1881 after hitting a five-week high of $ 1.1908 on Friday.

The European Central Bank is holding its policy meeting this week and a number of political hawks have called for a step back in their massive asset purchase program, although President Christine Lagarde appeared more conciliatory. Read more

“We expect the ECB to announce a reduced pace of the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program) in the fourth quarter at its September meeting due to easier financial conditions,” analysts said. of TD Securities.

“All other policy levers will likely be left hanging, with sharply revised inflation forecasts this year and next. Communication risks are high, and Lagarde will want to avoid sounding overly hawkish, focusing instead on “persistence”. “

The prospect of a later start of the Fed’s tapering was positive for unproductive gold, which stood at $ 1,826 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since mid-June at 1,833.80 $.

Oil investors were more worried that the weak pace of hiring in the United States would dampen demand and that prices would slide.

Brent lost 65 cents to $ 71.95 a barrel, while US crude lost 59 cents to $ 68.70.

