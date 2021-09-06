Wagamama Struggling to Find Chef on Fifth of UK Sites | supply chain crisis





The president of Wagamama said restaurant chains are struggling to hire chefs on a fifth of their sites as businesses across the economy warn of hiring difficulties.

With the end of most coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the UK, demand for one of the sectors hardest hit, the hospitality industry, has recovered again. However, many restaurants, bars and hotels are struggling to find enough staff to fill the role.

Pan-Asian food service Wagamama has been hit by a staffing shortage in Europe following Brexit immigration restrictions, CEO Thomas Heier told the Press Association.

Heier said in particular he saw a decline in the EU labor force, but on the other hand, increased competition from logistics and delivery companies that were struggling with increasing vacancies.

Industry lobby group UKHospitality described the staffing shortage as fatal. According to data from the National Statistical Office, the vacancy rate in the hospitality sector is 10%, which corresponds to 210,000 roles.

Credit rating agency Fitch said last week that the movement of workers returning to the EU from the UK has intensified with Brexit. Employers in Europe are also facing similar problems, he added. But high unemployment and freedom of movement between EU countries meant the problem was less serious.

Wagamama, an affiliate of the Restaurant Group, which owns Garfunkels and Chiquito, also reported high demand in the off-season. While domestic restrictions on movement and socializing in the UK have been lifted, international travel to many popular destinations is still limited, sending spending elsewhere.

Heier said supply chain issues are mixed and the logistical staffing shortage is causing more storms than normal demand.

Heier said food prices could also rise. I don’t think we or anyone else is out of the water yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/06/wagamama-struggling-to-find-chefs-at-a-fifth-of-its-uk-sites The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos