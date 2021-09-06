UK labor crisis could last up to two years, CBI warns | supply chain crisis





A major UK business lobby group has warned that the labor crisis could last for up to two years, urging ministers to take action on visas for foreign workers and not wait for the shortage to resolve itself.

Amid the most severe labor crisis since the 1970s, the British Industry Confederation (CBI) launched a widespread attack on the government. The problem persists for a while.

CBI Director Tony Danker, representing 190,000 businesses with more than 7 million employees, said standing firm and waiting for shortages to settle on their own is not the way to run the economy. We must simultaneously address short-term economic demands and long-term economic reforms.

He said the government’s ambition to make the UK workforce more highly skilled and productive was right and that businesses would train and hire more domestic workers on time, but added that this cannot be achieved overnight.

Danker said it would be self-defeating to reject temporary, targeted interventions to make economic recovery possible.

The CBI is calling for an updated list of government-shortage jobs that help recruit workers abroad to fill certain skills gaps to include truck drivers, welders, butchers and bricklayers.

A shortage of butchers at the slaughterhouse has put the pig farms in crisis. The National Pig Association has warned that farmers may have to slaughter and burn nearly 100,000 animals unless ministers agree to temporarily easing visa rules and hiring additional workers to handle them. meat.

According to the Road Haulage Association, the UK needs about 100,000 more truck drivers.

The CBI said businesses have to reduce capacity because they can’t meet demand, and hoteliers are limiting the number of rooms they can book because there aren’t enough housekeeping staff and they can’t do linen laundry. Elsewhere, the restaurant owner cannot provide both lunch and dinner service, so we had to choose between the two.

Danker said: Businesses are already spending significant amounts of education on training, but it takes time to deliver results, and some members suggest that it may take two years, rather than months, for the labor shortage to be fully addressed. .

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng sent a letter last month urging businesses to hire British workers to tackle the labor shortage rather than rely on immigration.

With vacation plans to be removed later this month, he told his boss, suggesting that domestic workers should be a priority.

However, the Resolution Foundation warned on Sunday that the staffing shortage is unlikely to be resolved by the end of the holiday, and the discrepancy between the types of jobs that may no longer be needed and vacancies elsewhere in the economy will continue into next year without government action. .

The number of layoffs in August fell to 1.7 million, and the think tank said up to 900,000 workers could still depend on the wage subsidy system by the end of September 30. However, the majority are more likely to return to their previous jobs. And even a surge in new job openings won’t stop unemployment from rising this fall, despite businesses reporting employment bottlenecks.

Danker is not a panacea for thinking that unpaid leave will magically fill the labor shortage. These shortages are already affecting business operations and will negatively impact the UK economic recovery.

In a report released on Monday, the CBI said companies with layoffs would bring them back, which would not help companies struggling with a labor shortage. Those facing layoffs said they would have little immediate benefit as they would probably prefer to return to their previous jobs at another company or would need time to retrain in another sector.

The CBI said one-third of companies responding to the manufacturing survey in July were concerned that a labor shortage would limit economic growth this fall. This was the highest rate since the mid-1970s.

The Guardian has contacted the Ministry of Home Affairs for comment.

