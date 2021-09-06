World Cup winner Jill Ellis to give her take on football changes





World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis has been hired by FIFA to serve as senior advisor on the future of women’s football as the governing body accelerates a campaign to turn the tournament into a biennial event.

Ellis led the United States to titles in 2015 and 2019 before leaving. She is tasked with reviewing changes to the international match schedule and competitive balance in a global women’s game heavily biased in favor of a few elite nations.

Preparing to serve on the technical advisory group, Ellis said no decision has been made to double the frequency of the World Cups from their current quadrennial schedule. FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke about playing the tournament every two years.

It’s a component of considering the various levers to be pulled to develop the game, Ellis said in a video briefing on Sunday. It’s all going to be part of the conversation, but that hasn’t been determined. I think it’s going to be part of this group’s conversation is to make recommendations.

The Women’s World Cup and continental events such as the European Championship, Copa America and CONCACAF Golf Cup take place in odd-numbered years. The Men’s World Cup and the Euro take place in even years, as well as the Olympic football tournament, which for women is a major event involving national teams.

FIFA’s new vision for football would mean that every year features a men’s tournament, negating the clear goal of the summer to promote the growth of women’s football. A biennial World Cup would also come up against the Olympics.

I’m aware that there are conversations going on on the men’s side, but I think they’re probably looking at a lot of different things in terms of landscape management, Ellis said. One of the things I’ve told people is, look, there can’t be a world championship, a major championship played on the women’s side on the same day as the men’s. So just simply align the schedule and work on it cooperatively so that women and men, sports fans can stand up. I think this stuff is important.

So it is by looking at the scope of the calendar. And within that, will likely come the discussion of the frequency of the world championships.

There is apparently more wiggle room in the schedule to host World Cups every two years for women.

These are just important points in upping our game, not just in terms of the economic drivers of the sponsors coming to the table, but I think participation probably increases after big world events, Ellis said. So there are a lot of reasons for us to dig to find what makes sense. But that will always be part of the solution and the task of the focus groups.

Ellis, 54, coached the U.S. team from 2014 to 2019 and was voted FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year in 2015 and 19.

FIFA has been criticized for the funding inequality between men’s and women’s football. He awarded $ 400 million in prizes to the 32 teams of the 2018 Men’s World Cup, including $ 38 million for the French champion. He awarded $ 30 million to the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $ 4 million to the United States after the Americans won their second straight title.

FIFA raised the total to $ 440 million for the 2022 Men’s World Cup, and Infantino offered FIFA to double the women’s prize to $ 60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA carried the number of teams to 32.

