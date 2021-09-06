UK urges support for artificial meat sales to tackle climate crisis | meat industry





The UK should support the development and sale of artificial meat to tackle the climate crisis, the think tank report said, urging the government to encourage consumption of alternative proteins not derived from animals.

The Social Market Foundation’s report also points to a number of benefits of supporting alternative proteins, including providing green export opportunities for UK businesses, reducing the risk of zoonotic diseases and improving animal welfare.

Raising cattle, sheep and chickens contributes significantly to carbon emissions, and the livestock industry accounts for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The official committee on climate change has said that by 2050 the amount of meat people eat in the UK should be reduced by more than a third.

Meat consumption has declined in recent years, but not fast enough. Today the UK consumes 6% less meat per capita at home than it was in 1974.

Last year, the British Association of Health Professionals called for a climate tax on food with high environmental impact by 2025.

The rapid expansion of the alternative protein market provides a way to reduce meat consumption through consumer choice, the report points out.

A thriving alternative protein sector is likely to be a condition for gaining consent for future interventions designed to reduce meat consumption. The lack of suitable alternatives can anger the debate over future meat taxes.

The SMF has warned that the UK needs to step up its support for new alternative protein research, which currently stands at 90m.

SMF researcher and paper author Linus Pardoe said: “A greener world means eating less meat, but politicians cannot easily expect consumers to pay taxes that drive up meat prices. Early battles suggest that a so-called meat tax could result in an unconstructive cultural debate.

A better solution would be to expand the range of alternative protein products on the market to help consumers transition to more sustainable eating habits. Consumers can only be expected to transition from eating meat if product offerings are of high quality, affordable and easily accessible.

Governments can help provide a thriving alternative protein market by funding new research clusters and providing strategic support to the industry. A global race for alternative proteins has begun and the UK must lead.

