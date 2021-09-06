US Crusade Against Corruption Should Focus on Eastern Europe





The need to fight corruption in Ukraine was a priority when US President Joe Biden received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on September 1. (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

The credibility of the United States has been seriously damaged by the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, but Washington can seize new opportunities to renew and reassure its allies and partners. This applies in particular to the countries of Central Europe located between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea. It is in the national interest of the Americas to help consolidate political systems based on the rule of law that can resist internal corruption and external subversion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s September 1 visit to the White House and US President Joe Bidens focus at the meeting on the importance of fighting corruption can help propel such an initiative.

Ukraine faces many challenges for its statehood and security, resulting mainly from Moscow’s designs on its territory and the Kremlins’ intention to determine Kiev’s international alliances. But the country is also destabilized by oligarchs and corrupt officials who take advantage of weaknesses in the rule of law. This problem is firmly entrenched in modern Ukrainian society and was one of the main reasons for the landslide victory of political outsider Zelenskyys in the presidential elections of April 2019.

Corruption is a manifestation of much deeper structural problems, in which institutions are manipulated for private gain and the rule of law is ineffective against informal political networks. Similar illnesses are evident across the region and can be seen in NATO members like Latvia, Romania and Bulgaria as well as in more transition states like Moldova. This exposes them to Russian corruption, money laundering and other tools of influence, which in turn undermine the integrity of the state and weaken international alliances.

The Latvian banking system has been a key part of the massive Kremlin-related money laundering operations that have also encompassed Moldova and other central European states. Corrupt political elites have become complicit in the ongoing legal crisis by attacking journalists and delaying investigations of companies and politicians. While appearing to be making progress in the fight against corruption, Latvia has been accused of failing to address root causes. Instead, authorities risk being drawn into a whirlwind of abuse that threatens to negatively bounce back on the country’s stability and investment climate.

When building an effective legal system, criminal procedures and rules of evidence must be observed by local law enforcement and judicial authorities. Otherwise, they will be abused in corrupt power struggles or by unscrupulous oligarchs and foreign actors. Legal experts have warned that attempts by Latvian prosecutors to pursue criminal convictions in money laundering programs have also come to the detriment of the rule of law violation.

The head of the Latvian Financial Investigation Agency, Ilze Znotina, has been recorded asking judges to disregard evidence and witnesses in the interests of a speedy trial. But despite the appearance of harshness in dealing with financial crime to the point of disregarding the constitution, Latvian courts recently acquitted two men who are believed to be involved in the country’s biggest corruption scandal.

In other important cases, the President of the Central Bank of Latvia has been accused of corruption while various criminal groups are said to have used the port of Riga as a transit hub for illicit goods and money laundering. Several high-profile cases in Latvia are not prosecuted, including that of a former justice minister accused of bribery in public procurement. And corruption charges against a Latvian board member of European central banks forced revisions to the limits of immunity granted to senior EU officials.

Ukraine and Moldova face similar challenges with systemic judicial corruption and high-profile investigations that do not result in convictions. Even though Ukraine has established a National Anti-Corruption Office, the US Chamber of Commerce reports that rule of law shortcomings and widespread corruption continue to deter potential investors.

Developing an effective strategy to fight corruption in Ukraine will also be extremely important for the development of the green energy sector, an area in which the United States and Germany are committed to investing. Meanwhile, Moldova is still recovering from a 2014 scandal in which the country lost around 12% of its GDP in a complex bank fraud scheme. And corruption scandals could force the Latvian government to repay large sums of EU money and forgo future allowances.

Even successful anti-corruption campaigns have been hampered by unscrupulous political networks. During her five-year tenure at the country’s anti-corruption agency, Romanian prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi secured several convictions from mayors, lawmakers and ministers from all parties. His impeachment was the culmination of the machinations of the then Social Democratic government to change judicial legislation and replace chief prosecutors.

Addressing these complex corruption issues requires a coordinated effort by local law enforcement and judicial authorities working in tandem with their counterparts in the US and the EU, who can provide technical support and training. .

Eradicating institutional corruption and legal abuses is a long-term struggle that cannot be won overnight. But as citizens grow frustrated with official abuses, reform candidates are winning elections amid protests demanding resignations for involvement in financial scandals. The reliability of the Americas can be enhanced by such non-partisan campaigns that not only strengthen democracy, but can also strengthen international alliances against adversaries who profit from corruption and illegality.

Janusz Bugajski is Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation in Washington DC. Her recent book, Eurasian Disunion: Russias Vulnerable Flanks, is co-authored with Margarita Assenova. His next book is called Failed State: Planning for Russias Rupture.

