UK hotel service cuts due to lack of bed linen and staff

Hotels across the UK have been forced to limit bed linen changes and delay guest check-ins after a boom in domestic travel and a chronic staff shortage collide.

Intercontinental Hotel Group, owner of the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels, is one of the major hospitality companies reporting that outsourced linen and towel supplies are struggling as the laundry struggles to keep pace with tight turnaround times.

“The laundry supply chain spans workforce issues, distribution and logistics,” said Kenneth Macpherson, CEO of IHG Europe, Middle East and Africa. To mitigate the impact, the group has limited daily bed linen changes at some hotels for guests staying multiple nights.

The hotel industry is not alone. Labor shortages and supply chain disruptions have hit businesses across the country, leading to empty shelves at retailers and shorter hours for restaurants, leaving many manufacturers struggling to keep up with orders.

Richard Cook, general manager of the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, which is struggling with a shortage of bed linen, towels, dining napkins and tablecloths, said the hotel is limiting capacity “significantly down” to 2019 levels to cope with the number of staff and staff. . laundry restrictions.

Other hoteliers have delayed guest check-in to allow laundry time to return linen to the hotel, and Brett Powis, owner of three hotels in the beach resort Torquay, said he has invested more than £12,000 in commercial laundry equipment. One hotel’s laundry was done in-house because the company’s typical laundry service couldn’t keep up with demand.

Commercial laundries serving hotels operate with tight margins and fast turnaround times. They typically rent linen to the hotel for about three years or do up to 170 washes and clean up soiled sheets and towels within 24 hours.

During the pandemic, the majority shut down operations and lay off staff while hotels were closed. Many of those workers returned to their countries of origin or found more stable jobs in other sectors.

“It was terrible,” said Daniel Brown, owner of Blossom & Browne’s Sycamore, which launders linens in many London hotels. “We live on the edge of a knife and everyone is under pressure.”

Blossom & Browne had to cut 140 staff in half during the pandemic and failed to recruit enough staff to service the hotel after reopening. Instead, it operated from two shifts per day to one shift and increased processing time to 48 hours.

Brown said he was renting more linen from hotels to increase inventory and ease the burden of laundry, but the price of linen is becoming prohibitively expensive.

David Stevens, CEO of the Textile Services Association, which represents commercial laundry companies, said the sector lacks 4,000 of its 25,000 employees.

Although the industry had surpassed £1.3 billion in annual revenue before COVID-19, laundries said they are facing “unprecedented cost pressure” with driver wages rising by around 25% and bedding costs rising by 55%. He added that the price of the tax also increased by 15%.

“It is important. The biggest problem is that we can’t deliver. 25% of what laundry does is logistics,” Stevens said, adding, “Laundry is not at the top of the list of hires for people who want to work.”

Commercial laundry volume fell by about 80% during the pandemic, but the rebound was dramatic. “We are seeing demand return to pre-corona levels almost overnight outside London.”

