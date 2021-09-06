Rising star Leylah Fernandez in US Open quarter-finals after upsetting Angelique Kerber





NEW YORK – Leylah Fernandez is a self-described “carefree girl” who has the best time of her life in Flushing Meadows, raising her fists, pumping her arms and infuriating the crowds while beating two former football champions US Open to reach it first quarterfinal of the Grand Slam.

A day before her 19th birthday, the unranked southpaw from Canada won the last five games to eliminate 2016 title winner Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday, demonstrating that more upheaval Defending champion Naomi Osaka’s early defense was certainly no accident.

With courage and cunning, as well as the aplomb of a veteran in the face of big deficits against much more accomplished opponents, Fernandez displays punches and demeanor that let Kerber offer this assessment: “She can go a long way. In the coming years.”

What about next week?

Ask Fernandez the secret to her success, and she repeatedly mentions two factors. We are sure to make the most of our time in the field. The other is the support of the family, because her father, who is Ecuadorian, her mother, who is Filipino Canadian, and her sisters “have definitely kept the joy for me”.

She thanks daddy – who trains her and gave her instructions on daily phone calls home, taking care of a younger brother – and mom – who leads the cheers along with other family members and Fernandez’s fitness trainer in the seats at the edge of the court – – with the teaching of a valuable lesson that has nothing to do with tennis.

They made sure to point out, Fernandez said, that “you can’t take things too seriously, you have to be mature but at the same time be a kid, let go, have fun, eat chocolate whenever you want. , and have fun, watch movies, go past bedtime. “

Much like against Osaka at Arthur Ashe Stadium two nights earlier, Fernandez abandoned the first set against Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium, which was so full that potential spectators were turned away at the gates.

And just like against Osaka, Fernandez was led to the second set: Kerber led by a break at 4-2.

Both times Fernandez, 73rd in the table, managed to get people to sit in the seats on his side, exulting with each of his impossible-angle groundstrokes that totaled a 45-28 advantage in the winners.

Fernandez redirects the opponent’s shots quickly and apparently with ease, sometimes dropping to his knees near the baseline to get the right leverage. It’s a style very similar to that of the other left-hander, Kerber, used to reach No.1 in the table and win three Grand Slam titles.

Kerber is 33 and has played well enough lately to qualify for the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, but instead of the experience paying off, Fernandez felt the age difference was working in his favor as the competition lasted two hours.

“I was honestly tired in the third set,” admitted Fernandez. “But with that thought, I was like, like, ‘If I’m tired, she must be exhausted.'”

Still, in the last set, Kerber held a breaking point with a 3-1 chance to go up. Fernandez erased that chance with a cross forehand. Kerber would not claim another game.

At the end, Fernandez raised his arms, then leaned forward to put his hands on his knees and smiled. She stood up and patted her chest with her palm, as Kerber came around the net to offer a handshake and an arm around Fernandez’s shoulders.

“I remember the feeling very well,” Kerber said when asked to play with the kind of freedom Fernandez displays. “I mean, it’s (a) few years ago. But of course, I mean, she has no pressure.”

Now Fernandez, who has only reached the third round of a major tournament once so far, will meet No.5 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals. Another women’s clash on Tuesday will be No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who beat No.15 Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1, against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza or 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

