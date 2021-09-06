Economists warn Britain’s recovery is questionable if the perfect storm for construction continues.





Industry groups have warned that builders must unload their tools amid a construction storm that calls for Britain’s economic recovery.

The cost of building materials soared by 20%, exacerbating the problems facing an industry worth around $117 billion to the UK economy.

Labor shortages and delivery delays in the UK, global supply shortages and the new Brexit bureaucracy are already damaging construction projects across the UK and fueling higher prices.

Many small construction companies (according to industry estimates), accounting for around 90% of the sector, are putting projects on hold due to bottlenecks in global transportation and a shortage of truck drivers, along with rising supply costs.

Building materials costs rose 20% year-over-year in July, according to figures released by the business department on Wednesday and confirmed by The Independent. Evidence collected by the Bank of England over the three months to June showed that the sector’s recovery was beginning to slow due to supply shortages and labor constraints.

On Friday, homebuilder Berkeley became the latest construction company to warn investors about the impact of inflationary pressures on the cost of building materials.

He warned of ongoing problems in supply chains and labor markets caused by Brexit and the pandemic, and said the operating environment for the construction industry remains challenging despite strong home sales.

Andrew Goodwin, UK chief economist at consulting firm Oxford Economics, said construction accounts for around 6% of the UK’s economic output, and severe delays in the project could have cascading effects on the recovery if construction companies don’t complete the project quickly. . . Although it is still not enough to bring down GDP growth significantly, there is a risk that the problem will escalate if this delay is prolonged.

Shutting down construction work because people know they’ll face delays will start to have a tangible impact on the broader economy, Goodwin said. This is because it can undermine confidence and prevent people from using the savings they have accumulated during the pandemic lockdown to improve their homes.

But despite the handbrake risk to growth, requests from the Federation of Master Builders and other industry groups to ease the truck driver shortage by issuing temporary visas to EU drivers were rejected by the business secretary last week.

The logistics industry, already challenged by Brexit, has had to deal with additional disruptions due to sea and road freight issues during the pandemic, which has contributed to increasing costs for businesses. Supply management is especially difficult for small construction companies that have to rely on the daily inventory of construction traders, while large construction companies can stock up.

According to those familiar with discussions within the division, which include government officials and various construction industry groups, the division is not taking some practical action to help solve the problem. An industry insider familiar with the group said he felt the government was not seeing the perfect storm for the ongoing construction.

Insiders said some issues, such as a global shortage of certain products, are beyond the government’s control, but there are immediate changes the government can use to ease pressure on the sector, such as adjusting the immigration system.

Brian Berry, CEO of Federation of Master Builders (FMB) said:

According to FMB’s recent member survey, 98% of small builders are experiencing price increases, which they expect will continue through the fall.

That’s why it’s important that a fair share of the material goes to local merchants and that’s why the FMB supported calls for easing rationing balances by putting HGV drivers on a short job list, Berry said. He added that builders must rely on landlords who understand when work schedules are extended.

The construction crisis comes amid the government’s promise to push forward its efforts to meet climate goals by building better buildings and upgrading the energy efficiency of UK homes.

According to Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at Kings College London, if government initiatives continue, investment in infrastructure will remain at its highest level since the 1970s. The government is taking advantage of low interest rates on borrowing for hardcore investments in long-term infrastructure projects, he said.

But to physically invest, you need construction workers on site, Portes said.

He added that one of the biggest challenges facing construction companies looking for a skilled workforce is that the Ministry of Home Affairs is not adapting the post-Brexit immigration system to the needs of the industry. Many workers, including those from Eastern Europe, are self-employed contractors and are underserved by the UK’s new immigration system.

Professor Portes said there is actually quite a bit of freedom for employed people above the middle class, but there are no rules for the self-employed.

A spokesperson for the business unit did not respond to questions about the division’s request to change immigration rules.

However, they point out that the continuing problem of material supply is caused by a combination of global demand that exceeds supply and ongoing disruptions in manufacturing operations, transportation and logistics caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

They added that the government is monitoring the supply of products and materials and will work with the construction sector on these issues through regular meetings of the Construction Leadership Committee Product Availability Group.

