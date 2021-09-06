U.S. offshore oil production lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida





Shell Norco’s manufacturing plant floods after Hurricane Ida struck Norco, Louisiana, United States on August 30, 2021. REUTERS / Devika Krishna Kumar

HOUSTON, Sept.5 (Reuters) – Damage to oil production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico kept production largely at a standstill on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Ida hit, according to the offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Energy companies have had to deal with damaged rigs, onshore power outages and logistical challenges, slowing efforts to restart production. Some 88% of crude oil production and 83% of natural gas production remained on hold.

About 1.6 million barrels of crude oil have remained offline, with only about 100,000 barrels added since Saturday. Another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production has also been shut down, the regulator said.

A total of 104 oil and gas platforms and five drilling rigs remain evacuated on Sunday, compared to 288 initially evacuated.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), the largest U.S. producer on the Gulf Coast of Mexico, on Sunday began redeploying staff to its Enchilada and Salsa platforms, while 80% of the production operated by the company remained closed.

Shell assessed damage to its West Delta-143 offshore platform on Sunday, which transfers around 200,000 barrels of oil and gas per day from three offshore oil fields.

Ports in lower Mississippi and New Orleans have been reopened to traffic and cargo operations, the coast guard said on Saturday, allowing shipments of grain, metals and energy to resume.

RESTART OF REFINERIES

Four Louisiana oil refineries have initiated restart processes after Hurricane Ida destroyed most of the state’s oil processing. Five others have not yet resumed operations, the US Department of Energy said on Sunday.

Three oil refineries in the Baton Rouge area and one near New Orleans have started restarting units, the DOE said, without naming the facilities. The four represent 1.3 million barrels per day of US refinery capacity.

Utilities have restored power to seven of the affected refineries since Friday, the DOE said.

The Allen Refinery in Placid Port, across the river from Baton Rouge, and the Delek Refinery (DK.N), in Krotz Springs, began to resume operations over the weekend, sources say. of the sector. The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said on Friday that its 578,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Garyville, La., The state’s largest, was in the early stages of its restart.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) had also resumed operations at its 520,000 bpd Baton Rouge refinery. Read more

It will take two to three weeks for refineries in the region to fully restore normal production, an analyst said.

The five still-closed refineries in Louisiana represent about 1 million barrels per day, or about 6% of total U.S. refining capacity, the DOE said.

Restart times in New Orleans could take longer due to flooding and ongoing power supply issues, the DOE said.

Utility provider Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Saturday that some of the New Orleans refinery locations could be without power until September 29.

Elsewhere in the Gulf of Mexico, a private diving team was trying to locate the source of a suspected oil spill in the Marchand Bay area on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Read more

Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Additional reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Hogue

