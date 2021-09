KPMGs Global Boss Disputes With UK Accounting Regulator

accounting update

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive Accountancy news.

KPMG’s global president has put new pressure on the relationship between accounting firms and industry regulators after arguing with the UK’s Financial Reporting Council over the company’s poor bank audit quality.

KPMG’s global chairman and chief executive, Bill Thomas, wrote to the FRC after the Big Four company’s management became alert to the threat that regulators would post a letter admonishing the UK about its continuing flaws. Financial Times.

Thomas’ decision to get involved directly suggests growing concerns within KPMG about reputational damage caused by criticism from regulators.

Communications with UK regulators are typically handled directly by KPMG’s UK management rather than the Global Network Head, who is based in Toronto and leads international strategy.

The firm also sought advice from UK general counsel Jeremy Barton and outside lawyers on how to respond, people added.

This is the latest reversal of the UK regulatory crisis against KPMG, which is under investigation for audits of UK companies including Carillion and Rolls-Royce and faces legal claims of over £250 million by Carillion’s liquidators.

The company was fined £13m for serious misconduct last month for its advisory role in the sale of mattress company Silentnight to private equity group HIG Capital that was seeking to secure clients.

The FRC noted in July that KPMG’s “unacceptable” failure to meet the standards required for three years in its annual audit quality inspection. Across all industries, only 59% of KPMG’s audits were considered new in the first place.

The KPMG objected to the FRC’s separate reprimand plan, which included a proposal to post KPMG’s written response to the criticism, arguing that the watchdog was beyond its mandate.

One official said the FRC supervisor threatened to release the letter after becoming frustrated that KPMG was not taking sufficient steps to improve bank audits.

After Thomas and KPMG’s lawyers intervened, the FRC decided not to issue a letter accusing it of failing to improve banking and financial services audits.

Thomas and KPMG’s lawyers persuaded the FRC to withdraw, but the accounting firm’s response made the regulators unhappy, one official said.

suggestion

However, the FRC believed that threatening to post a letter had the desired effect because KPMG provided a more satisfactory plan for later fixing the flaw, others said.

FRC and KPMG declined to comment on each other’s communications on confidentiality grounds.

“We know there is more work to be done to improve our audit quality review scores, but our bank audits are robust and our July FRC report did not question our audit comments,” KPMG said.

“We are confident that the actions taken to date and continued investment in audit quality will improve bank audit inspections in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ec3a7cc6-c968-47e9-8c55-4505d805068c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos