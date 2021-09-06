Mexico blocks new caravan of migrants bound for the United States | Migration news





A migration activist calls the attack on a caravan of about 400 people from Central America, Haiti and Venezuela a cruel act.

Mexican security and migration officials blocked the passage of a new caravan of migrants, detaining several people, as the government attempted to separate the group just a day after it left southern Mexico for the United States.

At around 5:00 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT), members of the Mexican National Guard and the National Migration Institute (INM) began to surround migrants on the outskirts of the southern town of Huixtla, prompting some of them to flee, a witness told Reuters news agency.

In the turmoil that followed, some parents in the caravan made up largely of Central Americans, Haitians and a few Venezuelans were separated from their children as authorities sought to intercept those running to the banks of the river. Huixtla.

The operation to stop the caravan of around 400 people comes days after authorities dispersed another large group and follows comments by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that he wanted undocumented migrants to stay in the country. southern Mexico.

Lopez Obrador also urged the U.S. government to help people find work, speaking ahead of a high-level meeting of U.S. and Mexican officials on Thursday that is expected to address economic issues and is also expected to encompass migration.

The caravan was largely made up of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America, Haitians and some Venezuelans. [Jacob Garcia/Reuters]

US President Joe Biden took office promising to take a more humane approach to immigration and roll back some of the harshest policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

But the Democratic Party leader has kept in place a Trump-era order known as Title 42 that allows US officials to immediately turn back most asylum seekers arriving at the country’s borders to stem the potential spread. of COVID-19.

Officials in the Biden administration have also exerted diplomatic pressure on Mexico, as well as on Central American governments, to do more to stem high numbers of migrants and asylum seekers taking dangerous journeys. north to the United States.

Thousands of mostly Central American asylum seekers have attempted to reach the United States in recent months, fueled largely by poverty, unemployment, gang violence and devastation from recent storms.

U.S. immigration advocates criticized Biden last month for what they described as cruel, illegal and ineffective measures to stem arrivals.

On September 1, a panel of U.S. public health experts also urged the administration to overturn the discriminatory and unjustifiable Title 42 order and instead adopt measures based on sound public health science and practice, and consistent with US law and treaty obligations towards refugees. and asylum seekers.

Migration advocates condemned the blow to the caravan, which included many children, as an inhumane act that had sowed fear among asylum seekers [Jacob Garcia/Reuters]

Inhuman, cruel

As happened during the previous caravan to Mexico, some migrants accused Mexican security forces of using excessive force during their intervention.

Maria Martha Ramos, a Honduran woman, said some of the officials threw stones to detain people. Ramos said she would see if the main group of migrants regroup so she can continue her journey north.

The Mexican government recently condemned those responsible for committing acts of violence that were caught on video against the previous group of migrants.

Lopez Obrador said last week that the strategy of containing migrants in southern Mexico was untenable on its own and that more investment was needed in the region to prevent Central Americans from leaving their homes.

Meanwhile, local migration advocates have expressed dismay at the tactics used against the caravan.

Heyman Vazquez, a priest in Huixtla and an advocate for asylum seekers, described the early morning raid on the caravan, which included many children, as an inhuman and cruel abuse of power that sowed fear and alarm among travelers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/5/mexico-blocks-new-us-bound-migrant-caravan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos