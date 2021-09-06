Monday morning UK news briefing: tax hike plans





Children who can beat parents with coronavirus vaccine

The Vaccine Minister has acknowledged that children under the age of 12 can ignore parents who oppose getting the coronavirus. Nadhim Zahawi said that if children between the ages of 12 and 15 want to be vaccinated and are judged “competent,” they will ignore parents’ concerns. Activists have called the move “deep concern” and accused the government of showing “unbelievable disregard” for children’s health. For new college students, those who have given up on the vaccine may find themselves marginalized as nightclubs plan how to cope with the specter of new restrictions. It will be a “nail in the coffin” of many live venues, hospitality officers said, as government plans reveal that vaccine passports may be required for theater visits starting next month. Ministers are proposing that adults over the age of 18 must show that they have hit a double jab to enter large venues.

The pandemic has given Florence Nightingale new impetus to the idea and ventilation has proven to be an important strategy to reduce the spread of the virus. The government is spending $25 million this semester to install 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors in classrooms in the UK to identify poorly ventilated areas and reduce outbreaks. But is it really necessary to know that opening windows is healthy? Luke Mintz explains the many benefits of low-tech solutions.

Sarah Harding dies: A tribute to the Girls Aloud singer

The world of pop shook when singer Sarah Harding passed away at the age of 39. As 1/5 of Girls Aloud, she helped revolutionize British pop and build respect for the reality TV talent contest, a corner of the music world that barely existed. . It’s been a little over a year since Harding revealed that she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. Read her full body obituary. Ed Power claims Girls Aloud was one of the great charting acts of its time and broke new ground.

Matt’s Latest Comic Matt envisions the Taliban’s learning of Boris Johnson’s tax-collection scheme in his latest cartoon. Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Trimble warns Biden | The 1998 Good Friday Agreement’s chief architect warned Joe Biden to relinquish his support for the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the US president sided with the EU over Britain. Sir Trimble sent a letter to President Biden arguing that his administration risked “political uncertainty” and “damage to Northern Ireland’s economy”. Deputy Editor-in-Chief Camilla Tominey exclusively handles personal letters from the former First Secretary of Northern Ireland to the White House.

Worldwide: Taliban Claims Full Control of Afghanistan

The Taliban have announced that Afghanistan’s last resistance force, the Panjishir Valley, has been “completely captured”. Colin Freeman explains that Panjisir, a rugged mountainous region north of Kabul, served as a stronghold for the Afghan National Resistance Front, a militia formed to oppose Taliban takeover. Check out our more impressive gallery of photos taken over the weekend.

