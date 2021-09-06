European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool





LONDON European stocks rose on Monday after US jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to maintain loose monetary policy longer, as speculation intensified on further stimulus in the Japan and China.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.5% in early trading, with tech stocks adding 1.2% to lead the gains as all sectors and major exchanges entered positive territory.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Friday and the S&P 500 slipped from a record low after August’s US jobs report fell short of expectations, showing the impact of the delta-fueled Covid resurgence.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 235,000 in August, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected 720,000 jobs.

The report marked a significant slowdown from the revised July count of 1.053 million and comes as the delta variant of Covid-19 has led to the reinstatement of health restrictions in some states and cities.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has stressed the need for stronger jobs data before the central bank begins to unwind its massive bond-buying program, and the disappointing report could change expectations for when the Fed begins its reduction process.

US markets are closed Mondays for Labor Day.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly higher on Monday. Japanese stocks were the biggest winners regionally for a second straight session after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not run in the next leadership election.

Investors are hopeful that a new prime minister will lead to additional fiscal spending, while speculation has also started in China that more fiscal and monetary stimulus may be on the horizon as the recovery slows.

There is no release of major European results on Monday. The data released includes German industrial orders for July and new car registrations in the UK for August.

– CNBC’s Eustance Huang, Jesse Pound and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting for this story.

