A trip to the US Open changed me forever





There, slumped John McEnroe, the world’s highest ranked tennis player, mournfully reading a newspaper in a corner of the locker room.

There stood Ivan Lendl, the second best player in the world, just a few meters from me in the cramped quarters. In a few hours he would be on center court, but now he was talking to another player about golf.

I took it all, a fly on the wall amidst tennis royalty. Mats Wilander has been there. I could hear Jimmy Connors telling his naughty jokes.

Was this really happening? Was I 16 in the locker room at the 1983 US Open? Even today, I pinch myself when I think about it.

That year my dad and I were a doubles team representing the Pacific Northwest in the sire and son division of the Equitable Family Tennis Challenge. We flew to New York, all expenses paid, to face amateur tandems from across the county in the popular tournament. His championship rounds were held at Flushing Meadows, right in the middle of the American tennis grand slam.

Since then, the US Open has been special to me in a way that I feel to the core. Without it, I would be a different person. And I wouldn’t have a cherished memory with my late father.

What another time it was. In 1983, the total prize money for both male and female pros was $ 1 million. Fans and players mingled on the pitch. Upon entering through the gates, no one checked your luggage.

As part of the Equitable event, teams of fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives and siblings played matches on the same courts where the pros played. We had passes that got us into the locker room, right there with the best players in the world.

During the second week of the Opens, after playing a game in our little tournament where the jackpot was a silver plate, I showered next to a small handful of pros in the shower room. There I was soaping myself when one of the pros walked in to take a shower. It was Frances Yannick Noah, my favorite player, who made her way to victory at Roland Garros that summer, becoming the first black player to win a Grand Slam championship since Arthur Ashe won Wimbledon. in 1975.

Noah kindly asked questions about me in his accentuated English. I explained that I was a nationally ranked junior, one of the few black players at that level in the United States, and told him about the Equitable tournament. I asked if he was ready for his next big game that night in the quarterfinals. He said he couldn’t wait.

I hope you and your father are here, he added before wishing us good luck.

As great and lucky as they are, those rare moments in the locker room were not what struck me the most in this Open. What stands out are the meetings with two other tennis luminaries. Meetings that changed my life.

One afternoon at Flushing Field, I spotted Nick Bollettieri, the former Army paratrooper turned super-coach whose Florida tennis academy has produced many of the world’s best young players.

Update

Aug 31, 2021, 10:07 PM ET

I slipped towards Bollettieri. I asked about his academy and told him that I dreamed of attending one day, but my family, struggling after my parents divorced and my father’s small business went bankrupt, couldn’t not afford the extremely high price. Fortunately, one of Bollettieris’ assistant coaches was nearby. The assistant said he saw me fight one of the seeds at the 16-and-under Boys’ National Championships in Kalamazoo, Mich. I needed polish, the assistant said, but I had some slack.

Bollettieri thought for a moment, then motioned for me to come over. Find Arthur, he ordered, and ask if he will help you. Bollettieri meant Arthur Ashe, whose victory at Wimbledon had sparked my tennis ambition. The two had teamed up to help other minority players attend the academy.

If Arthur funded some of it, Bollettieri said he would help, too.

I ended up asking my dad to find Ashe and bring up the idea of ​​Bollettieris. It seemed too difficult a task for me to accomplish. But dad always pushed me, always looked for ways to help me stand on my own feet. He had learned tennis himself after his college basketball career ended and insisted that I also learn tennis. Now he told me it was my job, and mine alone, to pitch.

So began my search for Arthur Ashe. I was usually not so brave, but I waited for him to finish a press conference near the center court of the old Louis Armstrong stadium. When he was done, I approached lukewarm.

I can still feel Ash’s welcoming handshake, still feel his patience as he listened intently to what I had to say. I remember he had promised to see what he could do to help.

The next day, while my dad and I were playing one of our matches on the Flushing field, Ashe stopped to look at some points.

At first I was so nervous that I did some easy returns. But when it was time to unleash my only real weapon, a left-handed serve that I could explode like a fastball or bend into a spinning arc, I upped it.

As. As. Winner.

My dad and I didn’t win the tournament, but we won this game. And Ashe knew I was for real.

A few months later, at my home in Seattle, I received a phone call. Hello, Kurt, said the voice on the other end of the line, this is Arthur Ashe.

He had made an agreement with Bollettieri to help me pay for my stay at the Florida academy. I went there for the last semester of my senior year in high school. The place was teeming with tennis talent. My first roommate? André Agassi.

Fate has a mysterious influence on our lives. If I hadn’t been to the US Open that year, I wouldn’t have finished at the Bollettieris academy.

If I hadn’t attended the academy, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to attend the University of California at Berkeley, a perennial collegiate tennis powerhouse and the university that shaped my adult life. At Cal, I went from a humble rookie to a full scholarship and became the first African American to captain the men’s tennis team.

Fate has its way with all of us.

My brother Jon and I ended up giving Dad a trip to New York for the 2004 US Open, our first time since the Equitable tournament.

It was there that I noticed he was ill. He was struggling to catch his breath and had lost not only a step but also a measure of his mental acuity. One sweltering afternoon, he walked away and got lost.

Soon after, my father was lying in a hospice. He was dying from amyloidosis, a blood disease that attacked his brain, lungs and heart.

As he fought for life, we often held hands. I searched for any trace of his familiar, comforting strength. When he mobilized the energy to speak, sport was the link that united us again.

We talked about memories. We remembered our shared love for the Seattle Sonics and Roger Federer, and all the great years we’ve spent playing tennis together since I was a kid.

Well, always have the Open, he said, shaking my hand firmly.

Yes, I assured, we always will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/06/sports/tennis/us-open-arthur-ashe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos