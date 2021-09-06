Asian Stock Markets Rise After Weak US Hiring Data





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets rose on Monday after weak hiring in the United States in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could postpone the withdrawal of economic stimulus that boosted stock prices.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which make up the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, rose. Seoul and Sydney retreat.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Friday, but was still close to an all-time high, after the Labor Department said U.S. employers created 235,000 jobs in August, or barely a third of the consensus forecast of 730,000.

Investors seemed to be happy with this, as the Fed may have to postpone a possible cut in bond purchases that inject money into the financial system. Officials said the Fed’s board made a decision on this at a meeting this month, but want to make sure a recovery is established and say jobs are a factor key.

Weaker-than-expected job gains significantly reduce the chances of a Fed cut at the September meeting, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,597.23 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 gained 1.7% to 29,612.30. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 26,032.01.

The Kospi in South Korea lost less than 0.1% to 3,198.22 and the Sydneys S & P-ASX 200 lost 0.8% to 7,466.50.

Weak hiring data in the United States has also raised concerns that the spread of the more contagious delta variant of coronaviruses will hurt economic growth. It was well below the monthly average of over 900,000 jobs created in June and July.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 1.52 points to 4,535.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 35,369.09. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to a record 15,363.52, its third consecutive weekly gain.

The Fed has indicated that it could decide at its September meeting when to start cutting its $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases that pump money into the financial system.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 82 cents to $ 68.47 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 70 cents on Friday to $ 69.29. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 86 cents to $ 71.75 a barrel in London. It fell 42 cents the previous session to $ 72.61.

The dollar rose to 109.78 yen from 109.64 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $ 1.1873 from 1.1891.

