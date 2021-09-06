US and China can’t get along, even though the planet’s future is on the line





In July, the Chinese city of Zhengzhou was devastated by flooding that killed subway passengers and motorists unable to escape underground tunnels. And just last week, flooding spread across the US east coast, drowning a family of three in their submerged apartment and washing two young adults down a storm sewer.

And yet, despite facing the same common threat, China and the United States – the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases – remain at odds when it comes to climate action.

US climate officials had tried to separate the talks from the broader bilateral relationship, hoping to avoid the kind of antagonism that characterized recent attempts at a US-China dialogue.

Kerry’s senior adviser Jonathan Pershing told U.S. lawmakers in July that climate talks have so far avoided sensitive topics, such as reports that solar panels in China have been built with forced labor by the ethnic Uyghur minority, which China has repeatedly denied.

Climate and human rights abuses are “things that we distinguish and that we can separate,” Pershing said at the time.

But the message this time from Wang, the foreign minister, was: No, you can’t.

“Sino-US cooperation on climate change cannot be separated from the general environment of Sino-US relations,” Wang told Kerry, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on September 1.

The United States hopes that climate cooperation can be an “oasis” in its bilateral relations, he added – “but if the” oasis “is surrounded by” deserts “, the oasis will be degraded sooner or later “.

Wang’s comments reflect widespread discontent in Beijing over what state media has repeatedly called American hypocrisy.

Many in Beijing accuse the United States of not making significant progress on climate change, pointing to the climate legislation promised during the Obama administration that never materialized, and the Trump administration’s withdrawal from Paris climate agreements.

“I think the grievance here, on China’s part, is that the United States is not doing enough domestically and wants to point the finger at Beijing,” said Li Shuo, policy adviser to Greenpeace China, adding that any “lucid person” could see “that there is a big gap between what the United States preaches and what it does”.

This type of resentment is reflected online, with users and media largely ignoring the Tianjin talks and chilling the US efforts. The few comments posted online were negative.

“If (the United States) wants to reach an agreement with China on climate change, the two sides must be on an equal footing and you must be honest with each other,” a report said. posted on the heavily censored social media platform Weibo. “You don’t need to unilaterally impose what China” must “do.”

Another Weibo user commented, “Please put out the fires in California first. America still talks big but can’t even deal with its wildfires. What to discuss climate change? ”

State media have repeatedly criticized the US approach, comparing it – often inaccurately – with China’s own national policies, noting that President Joe Biden’s own climate agenda remains uncertain and dependent on approval of Congress.

“You keep hearing this rhetoric from (Foreign Ministry) that China will keep 100% of what we promised,” Li said. “That’s the flip side they are trying to tell you. , that the United States does not keep what it promised … (that) the other side does not have much credibility. “

Kerry had hoped to use her trip to help convince China to ditch coal as a source of energy. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, far surpassing the United States, India and Australia.

China is also the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for 27% of global emissions in 2019. The United States, meanwhile, is second with 11% of global emissions. China is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2060 and aims to peak its emissions by 2030.

China’s apparent hostility to the US climate agenda contrasts sharply with the friendlier exchanges under the Obama administration, Li said, stressing how closely diplomacy, public opinion and climate cooperation are linked.

China’s rhetoric about alleged American duplicity and that the climate is inseparable from broader bilateral relations is not new. Wang, the foreign minister, said similar things earlier this year, including before Kerry’s last visit to Shanghai in April.

But there are two different worrying things about this visit. First, Kerry did not meet with Wang the last time, marking the introduction of a foreign policy discussion in the climate talks, which pundits urged both sides to depoliticize. Second, unlike the Shanghai talks, this time around there was no joint statement or announcement of concrete measures.

Although the door to cooperation is still open, the lack of a result “is certainly not good news for the planet,” Li said. The best scenario was for the two countries to sign an agreement that could help open the door. the way to a key United Nations climate conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November. Now the conference faces a “much more difficult” process.

And their stalled cooperation has global consequences. If the United States takes decisive climate action but China does not follow suit, or vice versa, it will not be enough to stem the most severe effects of climate change – which we have already seen happening in the United States. two countries, as well as elsewhere around the globe.

“When we look at climate change, it’s not just a geopolitical issue, it’s an environmental and scientific issue,” Li said, adding that the two countries need to find a way to put politics aside and to. to rush in the same direction “.

“There is only a finite amount that we can pump into the atmosphere, and if we don’t act fast enough, there probably won’t be an ‘oasis’ in the world, or in relationships. American-Chinese. Everything will become desert. sooner or later. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/06/china/kerry-tianjin-climate-talks-mic-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos